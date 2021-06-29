PLATTSBURGH –The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), says it is counting on the generosity of North Country residents to combat a shortage of potentially life-saving blood.
The program typically collects about 500 units per month between donations at the Blood Center and through mobile drives. Right now, the blood bank is on pace to collect about 100 fewer units than usual for the month of June, a 20 % drop, according to a news release.
“We are worried that our supply could fall even further as the summer progresses,” Nancy Roberts, RN with the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, said.
“With things opening up and more people wanting to go on vacation, there are a lot of potential distractions that could keep donors from coming in. But, the need for blood doesn’t go away.”
This is part of a trend developing across the country as blood banks warn of severe blood shortages brought on by more patients undergoing elective surgeries, organ transplants and requiring emergency care.
Roberts pointed out that summer is usually a busy time for the local blood bank because, in addition to fewer donations, there are more traumas from traffic accidents and other serious injuries as more people venture outside.
The center is encouraging anyone who is healthy and willing to donate, especially younger people who may not have regularly donated before, to make an appointment now.
“Think about all the people out there you can help,” Roberts said.
“Whether it’s a cancer victim or a family that was in a bad car wreck. What if it is someone you care about who needs blood? Your donation today could save a life tomorrow.”
Blood donors are now registered electronically and should have their donor card or another form of identification with them to donate.
To protect the safety of the donors and the donor team during a community drive, a number of safety measures are in place.
Donors undergo a COVID-19 screening and phlebotomists are able to limit close contact while still providing exceptional care.
Phlebotomists and donors are masked and cots are placed an appropriate distance apart.
The Donor Center at 85 Plaza Blvd, is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region at hospitals in Elizabethtown, Plattsburgh, Malone, Massena, Saranac Lake and Glens Falls.
Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
UPCOMING BLOOD DRIVES IN JULY
• July 1, 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Cumberland 12 Cinemas
• July 2, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CVPH Auditoriums
• July 5, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Willsboro Fire Department
• July 6, 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Bloomingdale Fire Department
• July 8, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. St. Lawrence County Human Services Center
• July 9, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Burke Adult Center
• July 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Essex Fire Department
• July 13, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. First Congregational Church, Malone
• July 14, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Massena Neighborhood Center
• July 15, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Holy Name Church/Ausable Knights of Columbus
• July 19, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. West Chazy Fire Department
• July 20, 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Altona Fire Department
• July 21, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Chazy American Legion
• July 22, 3:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Mooers Fire Department
• July 23, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Curtis Lumber Ray Brook
• July 28, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alice Hyde Medical Center
• July 29, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Westport Federated Church
• July 30, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Clinton County Government Center
