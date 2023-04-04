PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Regional Blood Center, a program of the University of Vermont Health Network – Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital (CVPH), is conducting several blood drives open to the community this month and asks all eligible donors to consider donating.
The Adirondack Regional Donor Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome.
Blood collected by the Adirondack Regional Blood Center stays in the North Country, helping hundreds of people in this region. Its success rests on the generosity of donors and sponsors.
A donor card or another form of identification is required to give. Learn more about the Adirondack Regional Blood Center, giving blood and becoming a sponsor at UVMHealth.org/GiveBlood or call (518) 562-7406.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.