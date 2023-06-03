UTICA — The Adirondack Railroad will inaugurate the first passenger train to originate from Tupper Lake on the former New York Central Railroad corridor.
This event will take place exactly 131 years after the first passenger train arrived in the community July 16, 1892, from Malone.
The new, approximately two-hour round-trip service will travel to a turnaround point just south of the Sabattis Siding.
Passengers will have the opportunity to view the pristine beauty of the heart of the Adirondack Park every Sunday until October 8.
Volunteer docents will answer questions passengers may have.
A light lunch and refreshments will be available.
The railroad served both famous and not-so-famous families, such as the Webb, Morgan, Vanderbilt, Whitney, and Roosevelt clans, carrying them from Utica to their destinations in the Adirondack Mountains and as far away as Montreal, and also provided freight service to communities along the way.
“We offer a one-of-a-kind adventure in the Adirondack Park that caters to all ages and abilities, allowing them to bask in the beauty of nature,” Frank Kobliski, President and CEO of the Railroad, said.
“In October 2022, more than 220 passengers enjoyed the experience on the first train from Utica to Tupper Lake since 1981.”
The Adirondack Railway Preservation Society, Inc. (ARPS) operates the Adirondack Railroad.
It is a not-for-profit 501©(3) volunteer-based organization with main offices in Utica, New York.
Since 1992 it has provided a memorable experience for more than 1.8 million passengers, operating on the former New York Central Adirondack Division located in Upstate New York.
