LAKE PLACID — Phase 1 construction of the Adirondack Rail Trail has begun, and part of the trail is off limits to the public through the spring and summer months.
Phase 1 is about 9 miles long: between Station Street in Lake Placid, near the train station, and Broadway in Saranac Lake, near the fire-damaged Aubuchon Hardware. During construction, this section of the trail is closed to recreational use. A September completion is expected, and the trail will reopen in the fall.
Barriers with “trail closed” signs have been placed at the roadside entrances of the trail, and a large blue sign from the state Office of General Services and Department of Environmental Conservation has been placed off the shoulder of Route 86 informing the public of the “recreational multi-use rail trail” project.
On Friday the Adirondack Rail Trail Association posted photos on its Facebook page of workers laying down landscape fabric in a depression dug in the former railroad bed and then pouring a mix of dirt and rocks on top of the fabric. ARTA said the fabric will block plants from growing up through the trail’s new surface.
The rails along the Adirondack Rail Trail were removed in 2021. The DEC and OGS awarded Kubricky Construction Corp. of Wilton, Saratoga County, the $7.9 million contract for the first phase of construction, which began in the fall of 2022. The contract is funded by NY Works, with an additional $225,000 supported by the Environmental Protection Fund for construction oversight and inspections.
Phase 2 of construction — from Aubuchon Hardware to Floodwood Road — is expected to begin in the fall of this year and be finished in the fall of 2024. Phase 3 of construction — from Floodwood to the Tupper Lake train station — is expected to start in the fall 2024 and finish in the fall 2025.
The total trail corridor is 34 miles long and 100 feet wide, with a 2.5-foot shoulder on each side.
“Anyone wishing to use the Adirondack Rail Trail can access the trail between Broadway in Saranac Lake and Tupper Lake,” ARTA announced on its social media platforms on April 19. “Note: Construction has not begun on that segment yet. Be prepared for rough, bumpy riding.”
The trail — with the exception of a paved section in the village of Saranac Lake — will have a packed gravel stone dust surface. Construction will include re-leveling, re-surfacing, creating a defined shoulder and trail signage (mile markers and way-finding signs).
When the rail trail is complete, summer users will be able to use it for running, walking and biking — including road bikes, hybrids, mountain bikes, recumbents, fat-tire bikes and class 1 e-bikes. Winter users include snowmobilers, cross-country skiers, snowshoers and fat-tire bike riders. Snowmobile use on the trail was a topic of conversation Saturday as Lake Placid’s Olympic Center hosted the SLEDNY Educational Forum & Snowmobile Celebration, ARTA reported.
In Lake Placid, work has begun on establishing a terminus for rail trail users. Officials at the Open Space Institute are raising money to build a trailhead and parking lot near the train station, on land that is currently owned by the Lake Placid-North Elba Historical Society.
For more information and updates on the Adirondack Rail Trail, visit the DEC’s site at www.dec.ny.gov/lands/124911.html or ARTA’s site at https://www.adirondackrailtrail.org.
