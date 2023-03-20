PLATTSBURGH — Tickets for Amtrak’s Adirondack Line are officially live.
Ahead of the service’s restoration on April 3, tickets are now available at Amtrak.com, the Amtrak app, Amtrak ticket desks and kiosks, as well as 1-800-VIA-RAIL.
“This makes it real to all of the communities and travelers who have been waiting for three years for resumption of this service,” Garry Douglas, North Country Chamber of Commerce President, said.
“We hope for a quick return of ridership over the next few months and have reached out to Amtrak to assist with promotion and marketing.”
KICK-OFF EVENT
Douglas said that will include an event at the Plattsburgh Amtrak station on Monday, April 3 at 3:54 p.m. to welcome the first train of the restored run on its way to Montreal.
The first southbound Adirondack train since 2020 will depart Montreal the following day at 11:10 a.m.
According to Amtrak’s website, ticket prices are starting at $21.
Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville), along with Sen. Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, have worked toward restoring the rail line.
“I am proud to announce that we are one step closer to resuming full service of the Adirondack Line to Montreal by April 3,” Stefanik said.
“Families in my district rely on the Adirondack Line for transportation, and it serves a significant economic driver, connecting tourists and our Canadian neighbors, to our region. I will continue to work with Amtrak to deliver the return of this important service for Upstate New York and the North Country and look forward to sharing more details soon.”
According to an Amtrak news release, New York and Montreal travelers and visitors can expect the same amenities onboard on the Adirondack as they do on most Amtrak trains.
AMENITIES
This includes free Wi-Fi, the freedom to use phones and electronic devices at all times (no “airplane mode”), the ability to travel with small pets within the U.S., a café car, large spacious seats with ample leg room and no middle seat.
“This is an important next step in normalizing U.S.-Canada cross border travel after interruption by the pandemic for three years and is in time for this year’s summer travel season,” Douglas continued.
“We again thank Congresswoman Stefanik and Senators Schumer and Gillibrand for their strong advocacy as well as Governor (Kathy) Hochul and our area state legislators as the Adirondack service is made possible in part with state support. Onward and upward and on track.”
Amtrak President Roger Harris said, “Whether you’re experiencing the greatness of New York City, the culture of Montreal or the beauty of the Hudson Valley and Lake Champlain region, the return of the Adirondack provides customers with a reliable, relaxing and sustainable way to travel.”
“Thanks to the strong support and advocacy of Senators Schumer and Gillibrand, Congresswoman Stefanik and our partners at NYSDOT, VIA Rail and the Federal Railroad Administration, we’re proud to restore service to one of the most popular trains in the Northeast.”
