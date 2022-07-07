NEWCOMB — The Adirondack Interpretive Center will celebrate its 10 year anniversary under the leadership of the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry with a one-of-a-kind race of the iconic Adirondack Loon.
The race will take place Saturday, July 16 starting at 1 p.m. 500 rubber loons will race from the west bridge to the east bridge across the Rich Lake outlet.
“Everybody has duck races, we wanted to do something more appropriate for the natural setting we’re in,” Paul Hai, Newcomb Campus associate director, said.
“Loons don’t occur everywhere, so why not have a race that reflects the wildlife here? It’s also a perfect fit to have a fun event that ties to our natural history, our College mission, and our research and education work.”
Spectators can watch from either bridge and the south side of the Sucker Brook Trail. Those who sponsor the winning Loons will be awarded cash and other prizes. It cost $10 to sponsor a Loon, to register visit www.esf.edu/aic/loons.asp.
All proceeds from the event support educational programs and academic and professional groups at the AIC.
