SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health has welcomed two new urology providers, Dr. Jonathan Riddell and physician assistant Melanie Fortin, who join PA Thomas McBride.
This will expand Adirondack Health’s urology program to include pediatric care, as well as offer a female provider.
In January, longtime urologist Dr. Irwin Lieb transitioned to the role of Adirondack Health’s interim chief medical officer, after 36 years caring for urology patients.
Dr. Riddell and his wife, Fortin, began seeing Adirondack Health patients this month. Both are originally from Ontario, Canada and have dual citizenship in the United States and Canada.
Dr. Riddell has nearly 30 years’ experience in the medical field. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency at the University of Western Ontario. He completed his fellowship in pediatric urology at the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in Montreal.
“The fact that Dr. Riddell is also pediatric trained opens up a place for referrals in the North Country,” McBride said. “He has really gotten things up and running, quickly seeing patients who are ill and hurting. He has the vigor of a new urologist with the experience of an older urologist.”
McBride said he also appreciates Dr. Riddell’s commitment to post-day rounds.
“Every patient we see each day, we’re discussing at the end of the day,” McBride said. “It’s helping me learn how he treats people and shares ideas.”
Dr. Riddell said he and Fortin were looking for a positive work culture and Adirondack Health has been a great fit. Although his experience has brought him to various larger hospital systems like SUNY Upstate Medical University, Adirondack Health is a similar size to the community hospital where Dr. Riddell began his medical career in Canada.
“I came full circle back to what I enjoy, which is caring for people close to home,” he said. “It’s a very patient-friendly environment and that energy carries over to us, too. Dr. Lieb leaves big shoes to fill and he’s very well respected, and Tom has done a great job holding things together.”
Dr. Riddell and Fortin were most recently practicing urology in the Plattsburgh/Burlington region.
“The independence of Adirondack Health also attracted us,” Dr. Riddell said. “Plus, we’re both outdoors people. We both fly fish, canoe, kayak, hike, and ski. I also like to hunt.”
Fortin earned her Masters of Science in Physician Assistant Studies as well as a Bachelor of Arts in Biology from Le Moyne College in Syracuse in 2019. She also holds a Bachelor of Science in Liberal Science from Laurentian University and a Diploma of Health Sciences in Medical Radiation Technology from Cambrian College of Applied Arts and Technology.
She began her career in medical imaging at a hospital the size of Adirondack Medical Center, and she said she enjoys the small-town feel and being on a first-name basis with her colleagues again.
“It’s a very welcoming place and everything, so far, has been so positive,” Fortin said.
Fortin is fully trained in cystoscopy and offers female patients a same-sex provider.
McBride said the hope is to keep adding service lines within urology, such as clinics for incontinence to include urodynamic testing, and bladder and prostate cancer.
