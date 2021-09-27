SARANAC LAKE – Beginning Sept. 27, Adirondack Health urology appointments will take place inside Adirondack Medical Center.
The urology office was previously located in the Physicians and Surgeons building, behind Adirondack Medical Center.
Patients of Dr. Irwin Lieb and PA Tom McBride will now be seen in the former ambulatory surgery space, which is accessed through the hospital’s main lobby.
Signage will be posted to direct patients to the new location.
Patients with any questions about the new location are invited to call 518-897-2515.
In the coming weeks, Adirondack Health’s pain management office and Dr. Duane Dixon will also relocate from the Physicians and Surgeons building to inside Adirondack Medical Center.
