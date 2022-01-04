SARANAC LAKE — Adirondack Health has named Aleesha LaBounty as the 2021 Meghan E. Handler Excellence in Nursing Award winner.
“I am deeply honored to receive this award,” LaBounty said.
To be considered for the award, nominees must be a registered nurse at Adirondack Health with 12 to 36 months on the job; be knowledgeable and have a commitment to improve and expand their knowledge; be efficient; possess technical skills and compassion; and have a great rapport with patients, families, and their colleagues.
10-YEARS
WITH ADK HEALTH
Assistant Vice President of Critical Care Services Carrie Reardon, who presented the award, said LaBounty excels in the Emergency Department and also helps in the COVID-19 testing clinic.
LaBounty has been with Adirondack Health for roughly 10 years, starting in nutritional services and working her way through schooling as an emergency department technician, a licensed practical nurse, and a registered nurse.
She is currently pursuing a Bachelor of Nursing degree.
LaBounty’s mother, Susan Bailey, and her stepfather, Mark Sears, are both registered nurses on Adirondack Health’s medical/surgical floor.
The award is even more special since Mark was the first ever recipient of the Meghan Handler Award in 1999.
