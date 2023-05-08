KEENE — While many of us in the Adirondacks have long been familiar with forests and have a good working knowledge of forest ecosystems, there’s a growing interest in what we can’t see below the surface in the forest soil, notably a wide array of tree and plant roots, fungi, bacteria and invertebrates that all interact with each other.
“The Forest Beneath Our Feet” will address these intricate underground relationships in a lecture given May 30 by Justin Waskiewicz, assistant professor of forestry at Paul Smith’s College. In his talk, Professor Waskiewicz will provide an overview of forest soil ecology and discuss how these concepts interact with forest management.
The lecture will be given at the WallyPAC (Performing Arts Center) at North Country School and is organized by the Adirondack Garden Club. Doors open at 10 a.m., and the program will begin at 10:30 a.m. lasting for about an hour and a half.
The lecture is free and open to the general public, but registration is required and seats are limited.
Visit the Adirondack Garden Club’s website at www.adirondackgardenclub.com and complete the registration form. Please register by May 23. If capacity is reached before that time, a waiting list will be created.
North Country School is located at 4382 Cascade Road, Lake Placid, NY.
The Adirondack Garden Club was founded in 1928. The club’s mission is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native plants and birds, and to encourage civic planting, and the conservation of our natural resources. Its purpose is the conservation of the plants, shrubs and trees native to the Adirondack region, and the making of both wild and cultivated gardens characteristic of the environment in which they are placed, the furthering of the cultivation of gardens throughout the Adirondack area, and the promotion of civic conservation and beautification.
The Adirondack Garden Club is a 501 c(3) nonprofit organization. More information is available on the club’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.