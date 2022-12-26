KEENE— Earlier this month, more than 25 Adirondack Garden Club (AGC) members and their guests gathered at the Whallonsburg Grange to decorate evergreen wreaths.
Many were intended for members’ homes, but even more destined for those served by Families First in Elizabethtown, a countrywide agency that works with families facing mental-health challenges.
The Families First wreath-making program was begun four years ago and has become a favorite project for AGC members.
This year, the club created more than 40 wreaths for Families First, with guidance from professional florist and AGC member Sarah White, who organized the workshop and shared professional tips on making ribbon bows and incorporating a variety of items, from Christmas ornaments and small toys to dried flowers, into the holiday wreaths.
Founded in 1928, the Adirondack Garden Club’s mission is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native plants and birds, and to encourage civic planting, and the conservation of our natural resources.
In 1933, the club joined The Garden Club of America, a volunteer, nonprofit 501©3 organization comprised of 200 member clubs and approximately 18,000 club members throughout the U.S.
The Adirondack Garden Club’s purpose is the conservation of the plants, shrubs and trees native to the Adirondack region, and the making of both wild and cultivated gardens characteristic of the environment in which they are placed, the furthering of the cultivation of gardens throughout the Adirondack area, and the promotion of civic conservation and beautification. More information is available on the club’s website: www.adirondackgardenclub.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.