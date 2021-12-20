KEENE — For the past 10 years, Adirondack Garden Club members have gathered in early December to decorate lovely evergreen wreaths for members’ homes.
Three years ago, they began making additional wreaths to share with others, in particular those served by Families First in Elizabethtown, a countrywide agency that works with disadvantaged families, according to a press release.
This year, 21 AGC members gathered on Dec. 2 at the Whallonsburg Grange and created 18 wreaths for Families First, as well as wreaths to decorate their own homes.
Professional florist and AGC member Sarah White, along with member Delia Thompson, organized the workshop, with White providing professional tips on making ribbon bows and incorporating a variety of items, from Christmas ornaments to dried flowers, into the holiday wreaths.
FAMILY TRADITION
The base evergreen wreaths the club decorated were made for the club by Travis Pulsifer, who represents the third generation of wreath making in his family.
Pulsifer and his sister, Candida Marshall, carry on their family's fragrant, holiday tradition.
During Christmastide, their parents, John and Sandra Pulsifer, and late grandparents, Richard and Vivian Pulsifer, wrought holiday magic in boughs of balsam.
“Ever since I was a little kid, my parents made them and my grandparents have always made them as long as I can remember,” Travis said.
“I'm 50, so it's been awhile. It was a way to make some extra money for Christmas. My parents used to sell them in Lewis here at the old Buree Store when that was running years ago.”
The Pulsifers harvested balsam from Phil Goff's property.
“The other materials that we needed, we used coat hangers and wire," Travis said.
"Bend the coat hangers in a circle and just wrap the wire around. We've always tried to use everything natural, except obviously, for the bow. We always put pine cones and real berries (bittersweet) on them.”
HOOK TO HOOK
Travis made his first successful wreath at age 12.
“The whole family helped,” he said.
“We would cut branches, roll the wire, do whatever it took, and my father would be making them.”
Travis' advice to would-be wreath makers, “Start at the hook, and go to the hook.”
Besides all different sized wreaths, he makes garlands, crosses, candy canes, etc.
Travis starts making his big, thick and heavy wreaths that you can't see through with no backward branches at the beginning of November.
“I'm still making them,” he said.
“It's pretty basic. You just go around the circle, and when it looks full enough, stop.”
