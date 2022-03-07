KEENE—With concern growing over the severe and urgent threat to the health of trees in the North Country posed by invasive insects, the Adirondack Garden Club (AGC) invites the general public to “Save the Trees – Adirondack Forest Pests, Prevention, and Early Detection,” a Zoom presentation on March 8 at 10 a.m.
The program will be given by Rebecca "Becca" Bernacki of the Adirondack Park Invasive Plant Program (APIPP).
Invasive insects threaten all manner of North Country trees, from an apple orchard to the hemlocks holding lakeshores in place. Some forest pests were introduced to North America over a century ago, while others are new to the State of New York or are newly discovered in the Adirondacks.
Bernacki will review the four top invasive species threatening local trees, and what people can do about this threat.
The four invasive species to be discussed are Lymantria Dispar (gypsy moth), Spotted Lanternfly, Emerald Ash Borer, and Hemlock Woolly Adelgid.
Bernacki is the Terrestrial Invasive Species Project Coordinator at APIPP, which is one of eight Partnerships for Regional Invasive Species Management across New York State. APIPP was founded in 1998 by The Nature Conservancy, New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), New York State Department of Transportation and New York State Adirondack Park Agency. The APIPP is hosted by the Adirondack Chapter of The Nature Conservancy in Keene Valley.
Bernacki joined the organization in May 2020 and brings her experience in plant identification, survey techniques, project management, and geospatial analysis to the team. She now coordinates and implements APIPP’s prevention, surveillance, early detection and rapid response programs for terrestrial invasive plants, pests and pathogens.
She received her Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science and her Master of Science with a concentration in Terrestrial Ecology from the State University of New York College at Brockport.
There is no charge for the lecture but advance registration is required.
To register, please visit the website at adirondackgardenclub.com and the Zoom meeting details will be emailed prior to the meeting. Please RSVP as there is a limited number of participants allowed.
Founded in 1928, the Adirondack Garden Club’s mission is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native plants and birds, and to encourage civic planting, and the conservation of our natural resources. In 1933, the club joined The Garden Club of America, a volunteer, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization comprised of 200 member clubs and approximately 18,000 club members throughout the U.S.
The Adirondack Garden Club’s purpose is the conservation of the plants, shrubs and trees native to the Adirondack region, and the making of both wild and cultivated gardens characteristic of the environment in which they are placed, the furthering of the cultivation of gardens throughout the Adirondack area, and the promotion of civic conservation and beautification. More information is available on the club’s website at adirondackgardenclub.com.
