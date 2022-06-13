PAUL SMITH’S COLLEGE: Professor shares integral role caterpillars play in sun’s energy flow, plant evolution
KEENE—On Planet Earth, there are 5,400 species of animals, 11,000 species of birds, 18,000 species of butterflies — and 160,000 species of moths.
That was just one of the many largely unknown facts shared recently at an Adirondack Garden Club’s meeting by Dr. Janet Mihuc, a professor of biology at Paul Smith’s College.
CATERPILLAR ROLE
Moths, like butterflies, progress through four stages in their life cycle: egg, caterpillar, pupa and adult. Gardeners are probably most aware of the caterpillar stage, because of the damage they frequently cause to plants with their voracious appetites as they gorge and store up food.
Inside the Ausable Club in St. Huberts, Mihuc pointed out the integral role caterpillars play in transferring the sun’s energy flow: the sun to plants that then feed the caterpillars who are in turn eaten by woodland birds and animals.
In addition, herbivores like caterpillars drive plants to evolve by developing protective chemicals that we humans use, such as tannins, spices, and, blessedly, caffeine.
On balance, she said, moths are a benefit, including the heavily-feeding albeit destructive caterpillar stage.
NONNATIVE SPECIES
Even given the unsightly damage spongy moths do in this area as they decimate oak and other trees, those trees fully refoliate, and the waste from the caterpillars, a caterpillar guano so to speak, provides valuable nutrients to the soil (although it was duly noted that being in the woods when that kind of a shower is falling is less than pleasant).
Mihuc also noted that the main reason that spongy moth caterpillars don’t provide a bountiful feast for birds and other predators in this area is that they are an invasive nonnative species.
They were introduced over 150 years ago near Boston with the hope of breeding a silk-spinning caterpillar that was more resistant to disease than the domesticated silkworm.
MOTH COLLECTION
As a fascinating add-on to her lecture, Mihuc shared some of her collection of moth specimens with the group and noted that she has to date collected 497 distinct moth species on the Paul Smith’s College campus—and aims to hit 500 this year.
Founded in 1928, the Adirondack Garden Club’s mission is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening, to aid in the protection of native plants and birds, and to encourage civic planting, and the conservation of our natural resources. In 1933, the club joined The Garden Club of America, a volunteer, nonprofit 501©3 organization comprised of 200 member clubs and approximately 18,000 club members throughout the U.S.
The Adirondack Garden Club’s purpose is the conservation of the plants, shrubs and trees native to the Adirondack region, and the making of both wild and cultivated gardens characteristic of the environment in which they are placed, the furthering of the cultivation of gardens throughout the Adirondack area, and the promotion of civic conservation and beautification.
More information is available on the club’s website at adirondackgardenclub.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.