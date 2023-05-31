PLATTSBURGH — The Adirondack Dance Company presents “An Evening of the Arts featuring Rapunzel” on Friday, June 2, 7 p.m., at the historic Strand Theatre located on Brinkerhoff St. in downtown Plattsburgh.
This is the premiere of the classical ballet here, and the Adirondack Dance Company is proud to present this production to Plattsburgh and the surrounding area.
Rapunzel will be the first act of the performance, and the Company’s second act will include other local musical talent, along with contemporary & classical dance.
ANNIVERSARY
Adirondack Dance Company celebrates 17 years of presenting classical ballet productions to the North Country, which has included Degas-The Ballet, 2nd act of Swan Lake, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Firebird, Les Palatines, The Little Mermaid, A Midsummer’s Night Dream, The Nightingale’s Song, Aladdin, The Little Humpbacked Horse, Hansel & Gretel, Peter Pan and more.
PROP REUSE
“Mainly we are doing it because I thought it was the right time to do it and also because the college, at one of their previous musicals, they had a big tower,” Kathy Koester, artistic director, said.
“It was used in “Into the Woods,” and they wanted to get rid of it. It was like 8 feet tall and round and everything. I think actually in that productions it was a like an outhouse or something. They were going to get rid of it, and I said that’s a perfect Rapunzel tower. We don’t have to build it. So, we just repainted it and made it look like a castle tower.
“I also have my senior who’s playing Rapunzel, Lily Glazier. It was the right time for her to do partnering and be the lead. In the past sometimes, we’ve had to bring in the male and the female leads. But she’s accomplished enough as a dancer that’s she’s able to handle it all. So, it was a chance for her.”
“Rapunzel” is loosely based on the story featured in “Tangled,” according to a press release.
Main characters are Flynn and two thieves, Maximus, Pascal, Mother Gothel, and many others. It features the story line of Rapunzel seeking something that has been long denied her by Mother Gothel. She knows that the lanterns soaring into the night is always on her birthday, but she doesn’t understand why. This is a story of redemption.
Music being used is some from the Disney instrumental soundtrack and then other pieces from famous ballets such as the Dance of the Scarfs from La Bayadere, etc. In fact, ADK Dance is challenging the audience to figure out some of the piece’s origins. These variations would never be done in Plattsburgh as the ballets are three-hours long.
NEW PRODUCTION
“Rapunzel” is mounted by other various companies, but they each take their own spin on it.
“There’s no soundtrack for someone who has done the ballet like Nutcracker,” she said.
“You can go and get a soundtrack, and you have all the pieces of Tchaikovsky’s score and everything. This is put together musically and choreographically by myself. I had some fun with it this time. I started talking about ballets that we would never be able to do in Plattsburgh because because a, I wouldn’t sit three hours to watch ‘Swan Lake’ in Plattsburgh. I hate to say that, but we’re not that type of audience. We can’t do that for a school production anyway because they are only in there for an hour.”
Koester lifted music and choreographic ideas from ballets the company would never get to do.
“We have one variation called ‘The Dance of the Scarf’ from La Bayadere,” she said.
“That particular ballet we’ll never do because it’s too long. I took the grand pas de deux that Flynn and Rapunzel do at the end is actually Sleeping Beauty’s grand pas de deux at the wedding. When the guards first appear, they’re guarding the crown, I took the Dance of the Knights from ‘Romeo and Juliet.’
“So, I had some fun with different pieces of music from different ballets that I know we will never have enough dancers to ever perform.”
The work includes instrumental score from the Disney movie, “Tangled.”
“I don’t use any music with words in it, but we took some of the instrumentals from ‘Tangled’ because used the movie score is really quite dramatic,” she said.
“You can tell when Maximus the Horse comes out. It was a big undertaking. I think we have like 44 tracks of music. It’s a lot to get that story line going and making sure you can change your sets and everything. We used different composers to put the score together.”
Once the music starts, the action doesn’t stop.
“The only time I said I would stop it is after soloists, if they’ve danced, and people are applauding,” she said.
“I like to start the music, and I like it to keep going. So set changes and all, I had to figure out a little bit of filler music to give us time to change the set.”
MIGHTY CAST
Auditions were held in February, and rehearsals began on Saturday afternoons after February break.
“We’ve been going strong since then,” Koester said.
The cast includes: Adirondack Dance Company welcomes principal dancer Mario Jose Chicas (originally of Plattsburgh, but now dancing professionally in Denver, Colorado) back in the lead role of Flynn.
Dancing the role of Rapunzel is Franklin Academy senior, Lily Glazier. Emily Griffin, senior at Northern Adirondack, will be dancing the role of Mother Gothel. Returning to the stage is Carlee Carrier and St. Lawrence sophomore, Ally Germain as Flynn’s sidekicks and thieves.
Mason Barber is dancing the role of the King along with Kristen Glazier as the Queen.
“I think everyone has enjoyed the choreography because some of it has a comical twist to it,” Koester said.
“I think the audience will get it, and they will laugh. That was one thing teaching the dancers. We want this to be funny here because it’s always so serious, classical ballet and all. This I want you to be comical. I want the audience to laugh.”
MEDIEVAL WEAR
Costumes were made Joann Kreig.
“She’s been my costumer since the very beginning of the company’s days in 2006,” Koester said.
“We have over 80 cast members in this and several have three or four costumes. She must have made or reconstructed what we have and made something else out of it. I’m sure there are close to 200 costumes. She has her hands full with the costuming.”
Glazier had her hands full with Rapunzel’s 12 feet of hair.
“Yes, that was very interesting,” Koester said.
“She started practicing with it, and she goes ‘It’s very heavy.’ and I go, ‘Ah, yeah, it is.’ She had to learn to do pirouettes on pointe with long hair. We act like we folded it up, so we take down the braid so she doesn’t have the 12 feet all the time and then when she dances the pas de deux she can’t have the braid because it’s been cut off during the previous scene. She said this is really long and hard to dance with, but I think people will be amazed.”
