Adirondack Dance Company celebrates 15th anniversary

PLATTSBURGH – Adirondack Dance Company rises out of the fog of COVID with An Evening of the Arts featuring “Hansel & Gretel,” 7 p.m., June 4, at the Strand Theatre, Brinkerhoff Street, in Plattsburgh.
This is the premiere of the classical ballet in Plattsburgh and the Adirondack Dance Company is proud to present this production to the Adirondack Coast.
Hansel & Gretel will be the first act of the performance, and the company’s second act will be some contemporary & classical dance.
“Because of COVID, I couldn't really bring in any principal dancers from Colorado like we've done in the past because I wasn't sure if they would have to quarantine or if they would have their vaccinations,” Kathy Koester, artistic director, said.
“So, I picked a ballet I could fully cast from our local area. As such, similar to the opera, a lot of times Hansel is played by a woman in the opera. We are having a dancer, a woman, play Hansel in the ballet.”
“Hansel & Gretel” is based on a Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera of the same name.
Music is from both the Opera and Edvard Grieg’s “Incidental Music” from “Peer Gynt.”
“'In the Hall of the Mountain King' and 'Morning Mood' are two pieces very recognizable by Grieg,” Koester said.
“Although, he didn't like them. He thought they were insipid. “The other music is right from the opera, instrumental not the sung version.”
INTREPID CAST
Dancing the role of Hansel is Malone senior, Margaret Marceau along with Franklin Academy sophomore, Lily Glazier in the role of Gretel.
Returning to the stage is Carlee Carrier as the mother and other roles, with SUNY Plattsburgh junior, Mason Barber dancing the role of the Father.
Other soloists are SUNY sophomore: Cassandra Ashline as the Dove, and Plattsburgh High senior, Ally Germain as the Wicked Witch.
PHS sophomore, Gabriella Laundry is dancing the role of Sand Fairy and Emily Griffin, sophomore at Northern Adirondack, the role of Dew Fairy Queen.
Arianna Martin, senior from Bouquet Valley School District, will be dancing the roles of Gum Drop, Dew Fairy and Angel. During the second act, contemporary & classical dances will be performed, along with a Spanish Character Dance and 2 Broadway musical numbers.
“We have two dancers who went to Youth American Grand Prix, which is a big competition,” Koester said.
“They are going to be doing their variations that they performed at the Youth America Grand Prix in the second act.”
15TH ANNIVERSARY
This year, Adirondack Dance Company celebrates 15 years of presenting Classical Ballet Productions to the North Country, which has included Degas-The Ballet, 2nd act of Swan Lake, Cinderella, Alice in Wonderland, Beauty and the Beast, Firebird, Les Patineurs, The Little Mermaid, A Midsummer’s Night Dream, The Nightingale’s Song, Aladdin, The Little Humpbacked Horse and more.
“Once they opened up the theater so that we could have a public performance, we suddenly had to jump into hypermode to catch up,” Koester said.
“Up until this time, we thought it would just be a private filming. Then all of sudden, we got permission to make it public, of course, with people wearing masks and everything. All the stuff we would have done like six weeks out, we were jumping and moving three weeks out from the show.”
Despite the last-minute hurdles, the dancers are more than ready to dance before their fans.
“I think the audience will enjoy the music,” Koester said.
“It's really very melodic and the dancers have worked really hard. It's the typical Hansel & Gretel story. The witch gets pushed into the oven at the end. It's the typical ballet story. It's been done before. The Ballet Pacific Northwest did it, and some other big companies have done Hansel & Gretel. But it's the first time it's going to be performed in Plattsburgh.”
DANCE POD
This production is made possible with funds from the Decentralization Program, a regrant program of the NYS Council of the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew Cuomo & the NYS Legislature, and administered by the Adirondack Lakes Center for the Arts.
“It's been such a struggle this year with everything going on for the arts in general,” Koester said.
“All these dancers have been dancing in a dance pod since last July. We kept the studio completely COVID free. We put UVC air sanitizers, so we really took great precautions with making sure dancers were safe.”
Tickets are available at the door, $20 adult and $18 senior/child.
Tickets may also be purchased at danceticketing.com/27613/
