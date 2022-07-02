ELIZABETHTOWN — New York’s nearly final Climate Plan is under threat after recent SCOTUS ruling on the actions of the Environmental Protection Agency, the Adirondack Council said Thursday.
The ruling states the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency overstepped its authority when attempting to reduce the use of coal in power plants and they cannot require industry-wide reductions of greenhouse gas emissions.
“The court just ruled that the nation’s top environmental regulator and expert on the environment doesn’t have the right to issue a rule designed to protect the public from certain death if that rule inconveniences the coal industry,” William C. Janeway, Adirondack Council Executive Director, said.
“The court sided with the Midwest states and companies that for generations have insisted on mining and burning coal. They know very well that the emissions from coal are killing people across the Midwest and Northeast, still harming forests and waters of the Adirondacks with acid rain, and contribute to the climate crisis.”
Janeway notes the court’s actions display a defense for the coal industry rather than the public’s health and welfare. The ruling completely disallows the EPA to enforce any industry-wide action.
“The court’s decision to protect coal and endanger everyone else makes it much more urgent for New York to display strong leadership on greenhouse gas reductions,” Janeway said.
“This ups the pressure for a strong statewide climate plan. State officials are finalizing one now. It also cries out for approval of the Clean Water and Jobs Bond Act, which will help us carry out that plan.”
The decision of SCOTUS was based on previous complaints of the Obama era Clean Power Plan, which required power plants to reduce CO2 emissions 32%, a goal that has already been reached. This plan was repealed and replaced by the Trump administration with a rule that required no reduction at all.
“The court’s decision today kills the Clean Power Plan for a second time. What is the point of shooting something that is already dead?” Janeway mused.
“It is designed to send a message that the court doesn’t see the global climate crisis as a deadly threat to public health – it sees regulation as a deadly threat to fossil fuel industry’s excessive profits. Like Justice Kagan, we cannot think of many things more frightening.”
The Biden administration repealed the Trump administration’s do-nothing carbon rule and will be issuing a new rule. Despite this, the EPA has closed two dozen air quality monitoring sites across the Northeast citing budget shortfalls as the reason they will no longer continue operation.
