PLATTSBURGH — Setting a pace is key to getting the most from the Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance’s 13th Annual Museum Days Weekend throughout Clinton County on Saturday and Sunday.
From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (with a few exceptions noted), visitors and residents get to explore the area’s wealth of museums, galleries, and cultural organizations for free for two days.
There will be demonstrations, tours, exhibits, hands-on activities, and more.
“This is the 13th annual, and it was the brain child of Bob Parks (former Press-Republican publisher) 15 years ago in 2008,” Geri Favreau, president of ACCA said.
“Obviously, it didn’t happen the last two years because of COVID. Everybody is open. Everybody has something something special going on. I had one place Anderson Falls tell me that when they put out the word that this was happening, they had volunteers step forward to help out. The volunteers know how important it is to showcase what they have. Everybody was very, very happy to be open again this year to welcome visitors.”
MUSEUM LISTS
Participating museums are:
Alice T, Miner Museum, Chazy
Anderson Falls Heritage Society Museum, Keeseville
Babbie Rural and Farm Learning Museum, Peru (Saturday only)
Clinton County Historical Association Museum, Plattsburgh
Dannemora Village Museum, Dannemora
Heart’s Delight Farm Heritage Center, Chazy
Kent-Delord House Museum, Plattsburgh
Lyon Mountain Mining and Railroad Museum, Lyon Mountain
Northern New York American-Canadian Genealogical Society, Dannemora
North Star Underground Railroad Museum, Ausable Chasm
Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum, Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh Memorial Chapel, Plattsburgh
Plattsburgh State Art Museum, SUNY Plattsburgh (noon- 4 p.m. both days)
Rouses Point History Welcome Center, Rouses Point
The Strand Center, Plattsburgh (Saturday only 10 a.m.-2 p.m.)
War of 1812 Museum, Plattsburgh, located on the Old Base Museum Campus (Former Plattsburgh Air Force Base)
TOMB OF THE UNKNOWN
“One of the things I think is kind of special that’s going to happen this year and probably never another year is that the Old Post Cemetery is rededicating the Tomb of the Unknown, Saturday, at 3 o’clock,” Favreau said.
“Our Tomb of the Unknown is the first one in the United States. We think that is kind of cool.”
MUSEUM PASSPORT
This year’s event coincides with the first of two New York State “Path Through History” Weekends in 2022.
“The Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, which is the chamber, they put together the passport and they pay for the printing of it,” Favreau said.
“They actually have 5,000 copies. The passport is not just for Museum Weekend. It’s something they can use all year. It gives information, a little synopsis about each of he venues, when they’re open, if they charge admission, that kind of stuff. That’s good all year, that’s not just this weekend.”
The Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau redesigned and updated the Adirondack Coast Arts & History Passport.
The 2022 bilingual passport guides visitors to the 16 museums and cultural sites located throughout the Adirondack Coast. The passport can be picked up at any location participating in Museum Days Weekend, as well as the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
“Come out and visit as many museums as they can,” Favreau said.
“If they can’t make it this weekend, come another weekend.”
THANKS TO VOLUNTEERS, MEDIA
Favreau also recognized and thanked all the volunteers.
“Because this is 99 percent volunteers,” she said.
“Some of the museums, a couple of them, are run by paid staff, but 99 percent of them are all volunteers. and if it wasn’t for them, you know.
“I want to make sure to thank the Press-Republican and WIRY, also. I’ve been in to have an interview with them this week. The local media is very good to us.”
