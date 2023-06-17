PLATTSBURGH — A new website dedicated to next year’s solar eclipse launched recently.
The website, adkcoasteclipse.com, is a product of the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, a division of the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
The launch of this website comes as the countdown to the solar eclipse date on April 8, 2024, has reached less than 300 days away.
On that date, the celestial phenomenon is expected to grace the skies above North America — spanning from Mexico to Canada.
The Town of Plattsburgh is expected to be in the Path of Totality for the solar eclipse, meaning the area will experience some of the most breathtaking and longest viewing spots.
The Adirondack Coast wants to take advantage of this by announcing the North Country as a premier destination for viewing the solar eclipse.
“By offering a comprehensive and engaging digital platform, we aim to attract visitors from across the globe, fostering economic growth and supporting local businesses and communities,” a press release from Adirondack Coast stated.
“Hotels, restaurants, state parks, campgrounds and attractions will all benefit from the influx of people who arrive to view the total solar eclipse. Everyone is excited to experience the wonder of seeing the sun’s outer atmosphere as it becomes dark in the middle of the day, and the Adirondack Coast has breathtaking landscapes that make it the perfect place for viewing.”
Additionally, everyone can share their excitement and preparation for the eclipse on social media by using the #adkcoasteclipse.
The website adkcoasteclipse.com has been designed to offer a comprehensive guide to everything eclipse-related and will provide all the needed resources surrounding this once in a lifetime event.
“We are thrilled to present adkcoasteclipse.com as a gateway to experiencing the awe-inspiring 2024 solar eclipse in the greater Plattsburgh region, and to be in the path of totality is even more exciting with greater opportunities,” vice president of Marketing of the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau, Kristy Kennedy, said.
“This celestial event provides a unique opportunity to showcase the natural beauty of our area while stimulating the local economy. We look forward to welcoming visitors and sharing the unparalleled hospitality of our region.”
Features of the website will include:
- Where to Watch: Discover prime viewing locations on the Adirondack Coast. This feature ensures visitors can easily identify the best spots to witness the solar eclipse while taking advantage of nearby amenities, accommodations and attractions.
- Local events and activities: Explore a calendar of events and activities specially curated for eclipse enthusiasts. This will continue to grow as the date draws near. If a business has an event to promote it can be submitted to info@northcountrychamber.com.
- Eclipse packages and deals: Access exclusive eclipse packages and deals offered by local businesses, including accommodations, dining and recreational activities. These offerings are tailored to enhance the eclipse experience and encourage visitors to extend their stay, benefiting the local economy.
- Visitor resources: Find a wealth of practical information, including where to stay, dining options, visitor guides and safety tips to help visitors plan their trip and make the most of their time in the region.
- Souvenir storefront: Designed to cater to a diverse array of preferences and interests. Whether visitors are looking for stylish apparel or commemorative keepsakes, the Adirondack Coast storefront has something for visitors to remember this occasion by. A collectible T-Shirt is in development for this event.
Businesses can utilize this opportunity to create specific viewing areas and services that cater to the influx of visitors viewing the total solar eclipse.
For businesses in need of Adirondack Coast protective eyewear, email info@northcountrychamber.com.
