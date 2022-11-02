PLATTSBURGH — When SUNY Plattsburgh’s annual Arts & Craft Fair wasn’t held last fall, Adirondack Coast Events had stepped up to host its own at the Crete Memorial Civic Center.
Now this year, even with the return of the SUNY-run show, the Adirondack Coast Arts & Crafts Fair will also be returning, but at a new location: the former Best Buy site at the Champlain Centre Mall.
NEW LOCATION
The 2022 event will be held on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission for adults will cost $3, while children 12 and under get in for free.
Though this new location is considerably smaller than the Crete, which was closed down by the City of Plattsburgh recently due to unsafe conditions, Adirondack Coast Events’ Owner Steve Peters said he is making it work for the expected attendance of more than 150 vendor booths.
“This has been a bit of a whirlwind because (of) not having the Crete,” Peters said.
“But it’s been a pretty good process with the mall. The only shortcoming I have is that it’s smaller, a lot smaller. I had 40 vendors who had double booths, so two 8-by-8 sections, and I had to tell them that 25 of them can’t have it … so I had a number of people understandably say they can’t do that, so they backed out completely, which is fine, full refunds.”
MICRO-BUSINESSES
A bigger space would have brought the fair’s booth total closer to 200, similar to last year’s numbers.
Still, Peters said he is just happy he is able to host the event again no matter where it is.
“I’ll be able to pull it off with these vendors anyway to make it work and that’s something that’s important to me, because when I started this last year, we were right on the heels of COVID, there hadn’t been any events like this in two years,” Peters said.
“These are like the micro-small businesses. Many of these vendors are medically unable to do a 9 to 5, or are elderly on a fixed income, and this is a way to help them. They’re very good at what they do, but it helps them survive Christmas or whatever, so being able to have that opportunity for them was really gratifying.”
A big focus this year will be finding more ways to make the vendors feel valued and important, he said.
“Without these vendors, there’s nothing. So they are heroes, if you will,” Peters said.
“I got these ... wooden magnets laser cut with our logo and it said ‘Artisan 2021.’ The new ones say ‘2022,’ and there’s a number of them (vendors), if you come here Saturday, Sunday, they hang them on their cash box or whatever. It’s just recognition enough to know that they’re important, we value that they’re here … and just create that ambiance to really make it an experience, and that’s what I’ve been told — many other places just don’t do that, it’s a money grab or something else. But my goal is to really make it personal, important, valuable for the people who are here. The money comes later, but that’s how I choose to run it,” he continued.
“This is going to get packed on Saturday and Sunday, so I encourage you to come out and take a look at it.”
