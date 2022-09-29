SARANAC LAKE —The Adirondack Center for Writing announces submissions are open for “Wild Words, the first Adirondack Teen Writing Anthology.”
This brand new, yearly print publication is designed to be a place for teens living in the North Country to publish their creative writing, including poetry, short stories, memoirs, personal essays, sci-fi, and fantasy.
Any teen (age 13-19) living in the North Country is eligible to submit writing (10 pages max) for consideration in the anthology, which will be published in the spring of 2023.
ACW has developed an online toolkit for teachers and organizations interested in sharing this opportunity with members of their communities, which can be found online at:
www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org/wildwords
Submissions are due by midnight on March 10, 2023.
A public book launch for the anthology is scheduled for April 22, 2023 at ACW in Saranac Lake (15 Broadway).
Free copies will be distributed to contributors and locations throughout the North Country, with additional copies available to be mailed for a small fee to cover shipping.
The Wild Words anthology is a collaboration between Visiting Writer Erin Dorney and the Adirondack Center for Writing as part of the Creatives Rebuild New York (CRNY) Artist Employment Program.
CRNY, a project of the Tides Center, is a three-year, $125 million investment in the financial stability of New York State artists and the organizations that employ them.
Dorney will work with ACW over the next two years on a variety of projects designed to encourage creative writing and readership throughout the Adirondack Park.
“Seeing your words published in print means a lot to any writer,” Dorney says.
“For teens living in the North Country, this is a great opportunity to share their unique voices, experiences, and identities with a wider community of writers and readers. ACW believes teens have lots of important things to say, and we’re excited to read through the submissions that come in.”
The Adirondack Center for Writing (ACW) has been bringing people and words together for over 20 years. For more info about ACW and our latest programs, visit www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org and follow @adkctr4writing on social media (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook).
