SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Writing received a grant award totaling $49,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector over the next three years.
Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.
ACW Executive Director, Nathalie Thill: “Adirondack Center for Writing is endlessly grateful for the twenty-three years of support the New York State Council on the Arts has given us. They’ve been funding our work in communities throughout the Adirondacks since day one, and this new grant feels like the greatest vote of confidence yet. With this support, ACW can continue to inspire the love of writing, reading, and storytelling throughout the North Country in 2023 and beyond.”
Governor Kathy Hochul: “As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”
NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus: “We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as Adirondack Center for Writing are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state.”
NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls: “On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate Adirondack Center for Writing on this grant award. Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state. “
The Adirondack Center for Writing has been inspiring the love of writing, reading, and storytelling throughout the North Country for over 20 years through provocative events and meaningful programs in local communities, schools, prisons, assisted living facilities and more. For more info about ACW and their latest online offerings, visit www.adirondackcenterforwriting.org and follow @adkctr4writing on social media.
About the New York State Council on the Arts
NYSCA preserves and advances the arts and culture that make New York State an exceptional place to live, work and visit. NYSCA upholds the right of all New Yorkers to experience the vital contributions the arts make to our communities, education, economic development, and quality of life. To support the ongoing recovery of the arts across New York State, NYSCA will award record funding in FY 2023, providing support across the full breadth of the arts.
NYSCA further advances New York’s creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, NYSCA is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch. For more information on NYSCA, please visit http://www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA’s Facebook page, Twitter @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.
