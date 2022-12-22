SARANAC LAKE — The Adirondack Center for Writing received a grant award totaling $49,500 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector over the next three years.
Following New York State’s historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.
ACW Executive Director, Nathalie Thill: “Adirondack Center for Writing is endlessly grateful for the twenty-three years of support the New York State Council on the Arts has given us. They’ve been funding our work in communities throughout the Adirondacks since day one, and this new grant feels like the greatest vote of confidence yet. With this support, ACW can continue to inspire the love of writing, reading, and storytelling throughout the North Country in 2023 and beyond.”
Governor Kathy Hochul: “As a cultural capital of the world, New York State is strengthened by our expansive coverage of the arts across all 62 counties. This year’s historic commitment to the arts sector will spur our continuing recovery from the pandemic and set the course for a stronger future.”
NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus: “We are immensely grateful to Governor Hochul and the Legislature for their unprecedented investment of $240 million to support arts organizations across the state. New York State arts organizations such as Adirondack Center for Writing are the cornerstone of our vibrant arts economy. As crucial drivers of our health and vitality, we are grateful to the unwavering dedication of arts workers across the state.”
NYSCA Chair Katherine Nicholls: “On behalf of the entire Council, I congratulate Adirondack Center for Writing on this grant award. Their creative work provides the benefits of the arts to both their community and all of New York. Arts organizations are essential, leading our tourism economy and fueling sectors such as hospitality, transit, and Main Streets across our state. “
