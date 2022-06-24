WILMINGTON — Chris and Helen Patnode leave sweltering Florida each summer for the Adirondack Camp of the Rock, Wilmington Holiness Camp.
“My husband and I both grew up here in the Adirondacks, and we moved to Florida 53 years ago but we started coming up here in 2004 to help revive the camp again, work on the buildings, and so forth,” Helen, president of the Adirondack Camp of the Rock, said.
“It’s a time for spiritual renewal. We share fellowship together, studying God’s word, listening to messages, listening to music that inspires us to have a closer walk with God.”
FEATURED GUESTS
This year’s meeting, July 10-17, will feature Rev. Geoff DeFranca (speaker) and his wife, Kathleen, from Community Chapel in Nashua, N.H.
The DeFrancas have three adult children, who live in the greater Boston area. Geoff has pastored churches for 33 years and served locally at Keeseville and Watertown.
Camp musicians will be James and Molly Shelter. He is a high-school music teacher and worship director at Community Chapel in Nashua, N.H.
Pastor Rebecca Lum (keyboard) will provide musical selections, including a pre-service sing and share at 6:30 p.m. each evening.
Evening services will run daily, Monday through Saturday, at 7 p.m. Sunday Services are held at 11 a.m.
Meals are served daily for reasonable donations.
CAMP HISTORY
The camp was started in 1905 by a family, who had attended a Mooers Camp Meeting, received spiritual help, and wanted to start a Camp Meeting here in the area.
The founders were: Deane Hardy (Maria), Halsey Haselton (Gladys), Daniel Haselton (Alice) and Mary Warren (Frank).
“The four of them, along with their spouses, started the camp,” Helen said.
“Deane Hardy donated the land that the camp was started on. It’s on Hardy Road, just off Route 86. Presently, there are 12.5 acres. They purchased another piece of land a few years ago to make it a little larger.”
Camp Meeting director will be Rev. Jay Trainer, who has served in that capacity for many years. Youth Camp will run from Monday, July 11 to Saturday, July 16.
Pastor Rebecca Lum will be leading Adult Bible Study, Monday through Saturday morning, at 10 a.m. July 11-16, in the dining hall. All adults are invited. Bring Bible.
Jacqueline Ramsay will be directing a program in the Children’s Tabernacle at 10 a.m. (during Adult Bible Study). Children that are staying on the grounds and those in the community ages 3-12 are all invited to attend.
“We run a teen camp with this so that we have teens from 6th grade to 12th grade that come for special activities for the week,” Helen said
The camp has 18 cabins, two dormitories and some RV spaces.
“We had to shut down for 2020,” she said.
“We were averaging somewhere between 80 and 90, and then last year we went over a 100 people.”
PASSING IT DOWN
In her family, the camp tradition passed down from her grandfather, Halsey Haselton.
“My dad (George Haselton) was president here for 40 years,” she said.
“They (George and his wife, Bernice) dedicated many summers to keeping the Camp Meeting going, cooking meals, cleaning cabins and doing just about that they could do. I have great-grandkids that will be here.”
Jane and Dana Peck also have a familial connection to the camp.
“Deane Hardy was her grandfather,” Helen said.
