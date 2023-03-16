SARANAC LAKE —The Adirondack Artists Guild continues its 25th anniversary celebration with its 25th Annual Juried Art Show from March 24 through April 19.
“This is our twenty-fifth Juried Show, sort of like the last gasp of our celebration,” Eleanor Sweeney, a founding member, said.
“We’ve had a juried show for all these years. Last year, we had it up in the gallery, too. This year, it’s online and we’re going to be putting it up on Sunday or Monday.”
An opening reception will be held on Friday, March 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., with awards announced at 6 p.m. Cash prizes will be given for first, second and third place, donated by the Artists Guild, Guide Boat Realty, and Gear-to-Go Tandems.
Sixty-nine works were accepted out of 179 pieces submitted. Many local artists will be represented, as well as several from a slight distance.
“We had it so that people would be able to deliver their work,” Sweeney said.
“We didn’t want to bother with mailing stuff back and forth. So everybody is from pretty close by which is nice because they and their friends and family can come and have a look.”
‘AN ACT OF BRAVERY’
This year’s juror was Valerie Patterson, a watercolor artist who until her recent return to her hometown, Ogdensburg, was a member of the Artists Guild.
She writes: “During the jurying process for this exhibition I was searching for works that demonstrate technical proficiency together with purpose and thoughtfulness; skilled art that moves beyond mere aesthetics. To this end, each entered work was carefully considered multiple times before selections were made. Creating works of art, then sharing them with the world, is an act of bravery. Putting work forth to be judged requires courage and strength. Congratulations and thanks to every artist that entered this exhibition as well as to all of those with works selected.”
Everyone is welcome to come and enjoy the fine art on display and to talk with the artists.
“It’s sort of open up,” Sweeney said.
“It gives other people a chance to show their work. It’s just lets us show other people’s work beside our own. There’s up-and-coming people or people who’ve been around are painting a little bit or doing whatever they do a little bit. It gives them a chance to show their work, which is just a nice community thing to do.”
HELD ONLINE SHOW
During the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020, the annual show was online.
“That was just at a really bad time when nobody was going anywhere,” she said.
“People submitted their work online as they still do. It was not a physical show. Last year, we did have work on the walls and online. We had a very modest reception. This year, we’re getting back to a really nice big, gala reception I hope with a lot of people.”
Patterson will select the top three prize winners.
“We’ve gone back to having just three prizes instead of a lot of prizes just because it seems like it means more,” Sweeney said.
“Meg Bernstein, who is very good with sewing and creating ribbons and things, makes the prize-winning ribbons every year. She tries to tailor them to the piece that they’re going for. So, we don’t know yet what they are. She makes beautiful ribbons, which people of course love to take home and hang up in their studio or their bedroom or whatever.”
PEOPLE’S CHOICE
During the course of the show, visitors will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award, given by a friend of the arts.
“We do have the People’s Choice Award, which is given at the end of the show because people visiting the show can vote on their favorite piece,” Sweeney said.
Guild members do not have art in the show.
The Adirondack Artists Guild is a cooperative retail art gallery representing a diverse group of artists residing and working in the Tri-Lakes region of the Adirondack Park.
“We have one little section behind our desk where we each have one piece for the duration of the show,” Sweeney said.
“So, we still have work up on the wall, but very minimally.”
