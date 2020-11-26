PLATTSBURGH – It's been a staggered first year for the Adirondack Art House.
Owner Denise Duprey opened last November at 131 Cornelia St. and was shuttered in April by COVID-19.
She reopened Nov. 1 at a new location, 24 Margaret St., Suite 2, in the Westelcom Building in Plattsburgh.
REBOOT
Art House is prominent in black lettering on two glass doors in the foyer but keep walking pass two display cases filled with art and turn right to enter the classroom, gallery, framing and portrait studio space.
The Beekmantown resident braved the pandemic “To give people the experience of art,” she said.
“Art is soothing. It's helpful to the soul whether you're an adult or a child.”
A crafter and photographer, she features the works of Rod Kipp (wooden toys), RaknSak Photography (outdoor wildlife photography), The Scenic Route Artistry by Dan Hausner, Mashtiller Arts (artistic glass works), The Cook Farm (homemade goat's milk soap), Shoestring Art Pottery by Dixon Crotty and Holly Southmayd Fortin (jewelry).
“We offer art classes for all ages and all abilities,” Duprey said.
“We are slowly building back our client base with our classes.”
FAMILY FRIENDLY
Class hours vary, and the gallery can be viewed during class times, generally Tuesdays, Thursdays and most weekends.
The gallery is open by appointment by calling 518-335-5753.
Classes are COVID compliant and limited to 10 people.
Yvonne Grant teaches painting classes.
“I've been doing it as a hobby for about 10 years,” she said.
“I started helping with classes with the St. Regis Mohawk Tribe Family Support Program for people with disabilities.
"I started teaching Paint N' Sip classes or paint parties about two years ago.”
Her upcoming classes include “Winter Gnome Painting,” 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Nov. 27.
“We mix it up,” Grant said.
“My goal is to make art accessible for everybody. We tend as adults to have this concept in our heads where if we're not doing something perfect we shouldn't be trying it at all. I think that making it sort of less scary for people and to show that you can have fun even if you aren't a perfect artist is important.”
DECK THE HALLS
Duprey teaches craft and artisan classes such as macrame, slime and birdhouses.
She will instruct two double sessions, “Holiday Ornament Class," 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 28-29.
“We are having an Artisan Holiday Market for local artisans to sell their wares for Shop Local Saturday on Nov. 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Duprey said.
“I will be offering free art therapy for veterans. If they want to attend a structured class, they can.
“If they don't want to attend a structure class, they can have open class time to create art out of their emotions.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
INFO
WHAT: Adirondack Art House, 24 Margaret St., Suite 2 (Westelcom Building).
EMAIL: adirondackarthouse@gmail.com
PHONE: 518-335-5753
SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.