Visitors were invited to hang loose at the 2022 Essex County Fair, where the theme of the year was Hawaiian Luau.
Two of the featured acts, which run twice daily, are Logan’s Luau Tropical Review and the Aquatic Acrobat Show. Logan’s Luau features comedy puppets, and performing animals such as pigs and goats. A variety of aerial and aquatic stunts involving leaping, twirling and spinning are the basis for the Aquatic Show.
The Essex County Fair runs through Sunday, August 21.
