People around the region reported feeling an earthquake that rocked the western North Country at 2:10 p.m. Sunday.
The quake was magnitude 3.6 and emanated from 1 kilometer west-northwest of Adams Center, south of Watertown, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, the federal government’s official source of earthquake study. The Android Earthquake alert system reported the magnitude as 4.7, according to the Watertown Daily Times newspaper.
In nearby Watertown, “houses shook for several seconds and it sounded like an explosion,” according to the Times.
Tri-Lakes area residents on social media reported feeling shaking, hearing dishes clinking together, seeing dust falling from ceiling tiles and watching their cats go “nuts.” People said they felt or saw signs of the quake in Saranac Lake, Lake Placid, Gabriels, Upper St. Regis Lake and Loon Lake.
Several people in the greater Plattsburgh area also reported on social media that they felt the quake.
There are no reports yet on damage.
