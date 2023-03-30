PLATTSBURGH — Area law enforcement responded quickly to a report of a possible active shooter at Plattsburgh High School that turned out to be false Thursday morning and everyone was safe.
Plattsburgh City Police responded around 9:30 a.m. to the high school on Rugar Street, and were joined by State Police, Clinton County Sheriff's Department and University Police from SUNY Plattsburgh.
Officers could be seen running to the school with weapons and protective gear on.
Parents with children in the school huddled nervously outside unsure of what was happening.
Around 10 a.m., City Police posted a notice on their Facebook page saying it was a prank.
"Today, the Plattsburgh Police Department received a phone call of a possible active shooter at Plattsburgh High School. This was a prank call and is happening at multiple locations in New York state at this time," the notice said.
"Officers have cleared the building and have not found any threats. As a precaution, schools will be in lockout and police presence will remain for the duration of the school day."
Parents outside the school said they were told that the students would eventually be brought into the school auditorium where the situation would be explained.
The city also put out a statement saying everyone was safe.
"Law Enforcement received notification of an active shooter event at Plattsburgh High School. They responded in large numbers and determined that the threat is not credible," the city statement said.
"All district schools are in a precautionary lockout. Further updates will follow. All students and staff are safe."
Tensions were high outside PHS Thursday morning as the scenes from a school shooting in Nashville, Tenn. on Monday where three children and three adults were shot and killed remained fresh on people's minds.
Parents were relieved to hear the threat at PHS was not credible, but still unnerved.
"I've been shaking all morning," one woman said.
Another commented on the police response.
"They got here in seconds, which was good to see," she said.
More will be added to this report later.
