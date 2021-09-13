PLATTSBURGH — Local health departments reported there were more than 400 active COVID cases in the tri-county area Monday.
"Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases for the past several weeks, it is highly recommended that face coverings, physical distancing, washing hands and limiting the size of gatherings is the best defense to mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Franklin County Manager Donna Kissane said in the email accompanying the day's case update.
DOZENS OF NEW CASES
In its first update of the week, Clinton County Health Department announced that 77 lab-confirmed cases had been identified since Friday, bringing the total number of people in isolation to 165.
Essex County Health Department posted 30 new cases since Thursday and an active case total of 69.
Franklin County Public Health had the highest number of cases under its jurisdiction with 184 — one of whom was a Bare Hill Correctional Facility inmate —, including 16 newly-reported.
The St. Regis Mohawk Tribe's Emergency Operations Center and Health Services stated there were six new cases over the weekend, and that 21 cases total were being monitored in Akwesasne's southern portion.
As of Monday, University of Vermont Health Network, Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital had 12 COVID cases in-house, two of which were in the intensive care unit, Sr. Marketing and Communications Specialist Chris Blake told the Press-Republican.
GET VACCINATED
Clinton County Director of Public Health John Kanoza noted the uptick in cases over recent weeks during last week's Clinton County Legislature meeting.
"We are definitely in different territory now as compared to six weeks ago."
Like Kissane, Kanoza recommended masking up, social distancing and reducing gathering sizes.
"We have to ebb and flow as we get these waves of COVID coming in," he explained. Kanoza further stressed thinking smart and using common sense.
"Get vaccinated, for the love of God," he added. "It is keeping people out of the hospital, both young and old, and it's helping us a lot."
Vaccinations are available through local health departments, pharmacies and health care providers. Information on how to get vaccinated against COVID is listed on page A8.
TESTING
In a Facebook post, CCHD said many residents have been completing at-home COVID-19 test kits.
"These kits require a confirmatory lab test before isolation and quarantine orders can be issued," the agency said.
"If you have tested positive for COVID-19 with an at-home test, you need to get a confirmatory lab test as soon as possible."
CCHD has compiled a list of testing resources in Clinton County: tinyurl.com/sb3ujsu4.
You can also go to tinyurl.com/uaa2tmcc to find a testing site near you anywhere in New York State.
Email Cara Chapman:
Twitter: @PPR_carachapman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.