PLATTSBURGH — Active Living with Diabetes is an evidence-based self-management program.
People with diabetes need to live a healthy life while living with their disease, and learning how to manage physical and emotional problems can be challenging, but can be done, a press release said.
Clinton County Office for the Aging will offer a virtual workshop, led by trained facilitators.
This six-week program will meet on Monday mornings from 9:30 a.m. to noon, beginning Oct.18.
Learn to be an active self-manager through problem solving, decision making, goal setting, and action planning.
Each participant will be provided with a tool kit that introduces information and skills that are helping people with many different health conditions lead a healthy life.
The program can help people choose the tools that will be best for them, the release said.
Call Jody at the Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620 to register for the workshop.
