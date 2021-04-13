PLATTSBURGH -- "Active Living with Chronic Conditions" is an evidence-based self-management program.
People with chronic conditions need to live a healthy life while living with their disease(s).
Learning how to manage your physical and emotional problems can be challenging, but you can do it.
Via telephone, the Clinton County Office for the Aging will offer this six-week program that will meet on Wednesday afternoons from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. beginning April 21.
“It's a free workshop, and it is sponsored by New York State and Clinton County Office for the Aging,” Marisa Pers, services for the aging specialist and one of four workshop leaders.
"The workshop includes a 'Living A Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions' book. It's a very nice book. It also includes two CDs. One CD is a relaxation CD for mind and body, and the other one is exercise for chronic conditions CD.
Learn to be an active self-manager through problem solving, decision making, goal setting, and action planning.
"So people pretty much set their own goals and step-by-step plan to improve their health," Pers said.
"It's their goals. When they do this, they find that they can take charge of their health, feel better, do things they want to do, get a good night's sleep, learn about nutrition and exercise, better manage their condition, deal with fatigue and pain, and prevent things like falls.
"We all go to the doctor to help us with our chronic conditions, but these are for the moments that we are not necessarily in the doctor's office. We are actually at home, and we have to deal with this condition every day when we are at home or out in the community. So this helps us for those moments because we all don't have access to our doctor everyday, all day, to guide us. This empowers us to do it in between those doctor's appointments and help us get a better grip on dealing with all this.”
The Office for the Aging invites participants to take a big step towards managing their chronic conditions and are here to help.
This program actually is taught in many different ways," Pers said.
"Typically non-COVID times, we would do this in person. We would gather with a group once a week and would go through the process of leading the class to understand how to be self-managing the condition. Now because of COVID, there are a couple of different way the program is presented."
Besides the telephonic class, a past offering includes Better Choices, Better Health® (BCBH), a national group-based program designed to help individuals better manage pain, stress, and increased isolation.
The six-week online workshop was developed by Stanford University.
Trained workshop leaders help you stay healthy and informed during the coronavirus outbreak. Link: (https://goodandhealthysd.org)
"That is done electronically also," Pers said.
"It's not something that we are offering at this moment, but it is another version of the program."
Please call Jody at the Office for the Aging at 518-565-4620 to register.
