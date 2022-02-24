MALONE — Acting Franklin County District Attorney Jonathan J. Miller formally announced his candidacy for the open DA seat Wednesday.
“It has been an honor and privilege to have dedicated my career to serving the residents of Franklin County,” he said in a statement.
“It is my pledge to the residents of this county that I will continue to demonstrate integrity, commitment and fairness if elected district attorney. I am dedicated to achieving justice in the prosecution of all cases in the District Attorney’s Office.”
LIFELONG RESIDENT
Miller is a lifelong resident of Franklin County, according to a press release.
He graduated from Siena College in Loudonville and Albany Law School, and has been a practicing attorney in the county since January 1991.
Positions he has held include county family law public defender, county attorney and assistant district attorney.
During his 24 years as county attorney, he was awarded the Distinguished Service Award by the County Attorney Association of New York “for his outstanding and meritorious service to Franklin County,” the release said.
Miller began working in the DA’s office full-time in December, and became acting district attorney on Jan. 3, filling the vacancy created when former Franklin County DA Craig Carriero became County Court judge Jan. 1.
Miller lives in Malone with his wife, Cherie, and their two sons, Cambrie and Evan.
ENDORSED BY DEMS
Miller is set to begin circulating nominating petitions next month as the Democratic candidate in the election this fall.
The Franklin County Democratic Party recently endorsed his run for district attorney, which is a four-year term position.
At least one opponent has already emerged. Elizabeth Crawford, a Republican and principal court attorney for the Unified Court System, announced her candidacy Tuesday.
Crawford lost to Carriero in a race for the County Court judgeship in November.
