Andrew Gillis, father to Kaylin Gillis, who was shot to death over the weekend after driving up the wrong driveway in Hebron, embraces a loved one following the bail hearing for Kevin Monahan, 65, of Hebron. Monahan was charged with second-degree murder after allegedly firing two shots from a shotgun at the vehicle in which Kaylin was a passenger as it was leaving Monahan’s driveway.