PLATTSBURGH —A uniform, 1950s era “dress browns,” and USAF Lt. Col. Michael P. Anderson’s STS-107 Space Shuttle Columbia patches are two of the new artifacts displayed in the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum located on the Old Base Museum Campus, 31 Washington Rd. Plattsburgh.
These artifacts come online just in time for the The Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance (ACCA) 14th Annual Adirondack Coast Museum Days Weekend, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18.
“Col. John Dramesi, he was the vice wing commander back in the day,” Col. Joseph B. McNichols Jr., a museum docent who was stationed at PAFB like many of his fellow docents, said.
“Then, he went over to Pease (AFB) as the wing commander. He was a POW for eight years, and he was the only the POW ever to escape twice. This kid came by and said here, “This was in my parents’ house.’ and it was a copy of his POW flag. The original one is in the Nixon Museum. We have a copy of it, and it’s signed by Dramesi. We have his book and everything.”
The Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum’s regular hours are Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We tracked down Mike Anderson’s two Space Shuttle Mission patches, and they’re under that little portrait we have of him,” McNichols said.
“Personally, I’m trying to get up a new KC-135 display for the deployment to Saudi Arabia because that was the wing’s largest deployment in history, but I can’t get enough items sent in to me. Like this one guy, he has a piece of a SCUD missile and piece of a Patriot missile. I’m going, how about you break a piece off and give it to me? You know that would be a neat thing to show, but I don’t have it yet.”
Museum Days patrons will receive the museum’s new handout designed by McNichols.
Like the Plattsburgh Air Force Base Museum, entry is free in all of the museums, galleries, and cultural organizations.
2023 Adirondack Coast Arts & History Passport
The Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance and the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau redesigned and updated the Adirondack Coast Arts & History Passport.
The 2023 bilingual passport guides visitors to the 16 museums and cultural sites located throughout the Adirondack Coast. The passport can be picked up at any location participating in Museum Days Weekend, as well as the North Country Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s event coincides with the first of two New York State “Path Through History” Weekends in 2023.
The Museum Days Weekend schedule will be published in the Plattsburgh Press Republican and on the Adirondack Coast Cultural Alliance Facebook page.
Museum Days was the “brainchild” of Bob Parks, then publisher of the Press Republican in 2008. This year would have been the 16th year except for the two years of COVID. Museum Days is an opportunity for people to experience the rich history of Clinton County.
“Every museum is going to have something special to offer,” Geri Favreau of ACCA said.
“One of the exciting things that I think Lyon Mountain is doing, they’re going to do a tour of one of the old buildings that was used during Republic Steel time.
“The North Country Underground Railroad Historical Association has their Juneteenth event (Strand Theater on Brinkerhoff St.). Celine Paquette at the Samuel de Champlain History Center, this is the first time that she’s been open both days on the weekend.
The Dannemora Village Community Center houses the Dannemora Village Museum and the Northern NY American-Canadian Genealogical Society in the former elementary school.
“They have some really cool stuff, too,” Favreau said.
“They have a diorama of Clinton Prison that was done by the inmates years ago. Everybody has something special.”
New Clinton County Historical Association & Museum exhibits include Plattsburgh Traction Company, Lozier Automobile Co., D & H, and Hotel Champlain.
“Sue Coffey is working on an exhibit about automobile dealerships that are no longer around,” Favreau said.
“We have a nice little Legos exhibit. We’re hoping that it will be something that will attract kids to come in. Our Scavenger Hunt will be to find the Legos. The Legos were done by a Robotics Club that used to work out of the building where the Transportation Museum used to be. It was done by young people.”
Museum Days is only possible because of the dedicated staff and volunteers at each venue. Favreau encourages people to take some time to support local history on Museum Days Weekend, but if you cannot make it that weekend, check the Adirondack Coast Arts & History Passport for more details.
She also encourages people to consider volunteering at local museums.
“Some of the museums this year had to cut their hours, and some of them can’t be open both days because it’s the struggle for volunteers,” Favreau said.
“Because we’re all history related in Clinton County, we’re all looking for the same volunteers. So, it’s hard coming from the same pool, I guess.”
