PLATTSBURGH — Vincent Abrams will serve life in prison without parole for the murder of Plattsburgh woman Melissa Myers last year.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, Abrams, 45, was charged with Myers’ death five days after she was found dead on the floor of her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. around 4 a.m. on June 4, 2022 in the City of Plattsburgh.
On May 3 of this year, after seven days of testimony, Abrams was then found guilty by a jury for four charges related to Myers’ death: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree robbery and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.
Judge William Favreau handed down sentences for each charge in Clinton County Court Thursday, including the maximum sentence of life in prison without parole for the charge of first-degree murder; and a sentence of 25 years to life for the second-degree murder charge.
FAMILY SPEAKS
Ahead of Judge Favreau’s sentencing, multiple family members of Myers were present in court Thursday with prepared statements.
Crystal Myers, Myers’ sister, was one family member. In her statement, she called June 4, 2022, the “worst day of her life.”
She then pointed out that Melissa’s birthday was Aug. 2, and that the judge could grant her one last birthday gift by sentencing Abrams to life in prison without parole.
Xavier Powell, Melissa’s son, was also present.
He talked about the strained relationship he had with his mother due to her history of being “in and out of jail,” but that he was not there to shame her.
He said he never gave his mom a chance to be in his life and now he was robbed of being able to do so. He said this past year he has been filled with guilt.
“No one should have to go through what I’ve been experiencing.”
He, too, mentioned his mother’s recent birthday and said the only way they can celebrate with her now is by visiting her grave.
Powell said a “monster” like Abrams shouldn’t be allowed to walk freely again and that him serving a life sentence would be the best gift to his mother.
“I’ll never stop reminding people how sweet and loving she was,” he concluded.
“Her story will never die.”
Similarly, Melissa’s mother, Robin Gebo, asked for Abrams to serve the max sentence and told Judge Favreau that anyone capable of the kind of violence he inflicted on her daughter should “be behind bars for life.”
“My daughter’s life was cut short,” she said.
“She is missed everyday.”
BRUTAL
District Attorney Andrew Wylie also asked the judge to sentence Abrams to life in prison without parole for Myers’ murder.
“What he did June 4, 2022, was brutal,” Wylie said.
In his request to the judge, Wylie also recognized the troubled history Myers had, including her drug use and drug dealing.
“That’s certainly no reason or cause for her to lose her life,” he said.
He pointed out that Abrams has routinely denied killing Myers, while trying to make up conspiracies about the murder.
But Wylie called the case a “thorough investigation” by police at the local, state and federal level as they investigated hours of video surveillance and dozens of witnesses.
“We didn’t target an individual,” he said.
“What they did was check off every suspect. The last person seen at the apartment was the defendant, and the last person to leave the apartment was Abrams,” he said.
Wylie also mentioned Abrams’ DNA that was found on pieces of evidence related to Myers’ murder. He then said Abrams had shown “no remorse” up to this point.
He said if he had shown remorse, maybe he wouldn’t be asking for these sentences.
DRUG ADDICT
In defending his client, defense attorney Greg LaDuke tried to argue that Abrams was a “drug addict.”
“I understand he is responsible … I don’t blame him, I blame the drugs.”
Adding to his point, LaDuke said the drug problem locally is the only reason he was asked to take on this case.
All the other attorneys were conflicted with witnesses in the case, he said.
“That’s why I was asked to be here.”
He then asked the judge to consider a chance of parole.
ABRAMS SPEAKS
In a surprising move, when Abrams was given the opportunity to speak in court Thursday, he chose to speak directly to Myers’ family members in the audience.
“I didn’t do it,” Abrams said.
“Your sister helped me. She was my friend … I would never hurt a woman. I could never hurt a woman … I love your sister. She was my homegirl. She was cool … Melissa didn’t deserve this.”
In between his emotional pleas of innocence to the family, Abrams also attempted, without evidence, to point the finger at others.
“I have so much evidence. The DNA wasn’t mine,” he said.
“I was convicted of a charge I didn’t do. She was my friend … you have the wrong person.”
“I apologize to the mother, son, family. I did not do this and don’t want to do life,” Abrams then told the judge.
‘HORRID VIOLENCE’
Not moved by his speech, Judge Favreau pointed out inconsistencies in Abrams’ recollection of events on June 4, 2022.
The judge noted that Abrams had identified two drug dealers from the city — “C” and “D” — that he didn’t mention to police when he was first interviewed.
Favreau also said Abrams had called himself Myers’ “protector” yet Abrams admitted to being at Myers’ apartment that night, hearing someone tell him ‘shut up’ and he ran.
“But you said you were her protector,” Favreau said.
The judge also said Abrams initially claimed he didn’t recognize the voice who yelled at him.
“Now you say it’s ‘C,’” Favreau said.
Before handing down the life sentences, Favreau said what happened was “horrid violence against Miss Myers.”
Abrams, sitting and wearing black and white striped jail clothing with orange sleeves and handcuffed at the waist, did not react when the sentences were handed down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.