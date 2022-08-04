PLATTSBURGH — Vincent M. Abrams, the man charged with the June murder of Melissa Myers in the City of Plattsburgh, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him at arraignment in Clinton County Court Thursday.
Abrams, 44, was arrested on June 10 and charged with the death of Myers, 40.
MURDER OF MYERS
Myers was found dead by her sister, Renee Cator, around 4 a.m. on June 4 in her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. According to testimony at a preliminary felony hearing in June, Cator said she saw her sister laying in a puddle of blood near the bathroom.
Police had said that Meyers was found with several stab wounds in her neck and chest area.
A large police contingent made up of City Police, State Police and several other entities, searched the north side of the city for days looking for evidence.
Police said they discovered multiple pieces of evidence near Lucinda Storage on Sailly Avenue on June 9, including Myers’ Michael Kors purse, some missing vacuum pieces and two half-buried knives.
SUSPECT KNEW MYERS
Cator said in court that Myers and Abrams were associates, and the two would sometimes hang out at the Boynton Ave apartment, sometimes to do drugs. She said on the stand that Abrams and other people had visited the apartment where Myers was found dead to do drugs throughout the day leading up to Myers’ death.
Abrams was arraigned Thursday on charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree possession of stolen property, and first and second-degree murder with Clinton County District Attorney Andrew Wylie presenting the charges.
Abrams appeared in court in black, white and orange prison clothing alongside his attorney Allan Cruikshank, and did not speak during the proceeding.
NEXT COURT DATE
Cruikshank denied a formal reading of the charges before stating Abram’s plea of not guilty.
The case is being moved to trial and Abrams is expected in court again on Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.
Cruikshank requested bail, referring to Abram’s long ties with the Plattsburgh community and stating he poses no flight risk to the court.
Judge William A. Favreau denied the request, and Abrams will remain in the Clinton County Jail without bail.
