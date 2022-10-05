PLATTSBURGH — AARP Foundation has kicked off volunteer recruitment for its Tax-Aide program, the nation’s largest volunteer-based tax preparation service.
Volunteers may sign up to assist taxpayers with several roles available.
People can increase their personal talents while helping their local community.
Volunteers get a great deal of satisfaction from helping people prepare their taxes.
As a volunteer tax preparer, you will review client documentation, interview the client, and prepare federal and state income tax returns using computer software.
Free training is provided in tax law procedures, preparing tax forms, and using tax preparation software.
Other volunteers support roles including greeters, IT set up, and marketing are also available.
OCTOBER 13 START
“Currently, we are starting our falls classes for learning how to do personal income taxes,” Carrie Johnson, AARP Foundation Tax-Aide district coordinator, said.
“Our first class is Oct. 13 from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., at Sibley Hall, Room 106, at Plattsburgh State. They need to contact us, and we need some of their information so we can get back to them and be able to add them to our list. If they want to, they can show up at our first class, and we can get them started.”
The Thursday class is nine weeks and ends on Dec. 15, with no class on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving Day.
“In January, we call that our advance class, so that goes over the new tax laws that get passed on Dec. 31 for the upcoming year and getting us for actually doing personal taxes come February,” Johnson said.
“Those are twice a week for four weeks, 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., Sibley Hall, Room 409.
In addition to tax preparers, whom the program will train, Tax-Aide needs people who can provide technical and communications assistance, interpreters, and program leaders. Volunteers come from a variety of industries and range from retirees to university students. All levels and types of experience are welcome.
“The more people that we have as volunteers, the more people that we are able to assist in our community,” Johnson said.
“Because of the last couple of years with COVID and how we have been able to function, a lot of volunteers just can’t come back because of their health concerns.
Before COVID, the unit helped 3,500 people in the community.
“The last couple of years, we have topped out at 700,” she said.
“We would love to be able to get back up to helping 2,000-3,000 people in our community doing taxes for free. But we can’t do that if we don’t have volunteers to help out with that.
“If people come to the classes, they don’t feel comfortable doing taxes the first year or they want to do something else, we do have other positions available. They can help with essentially customer service where they are scheduling people to come in for appointments. We have people there helping fill out paperwork. There is a job for everybody. We need people for those jobs now.”
CLINTON/ESSEX RESIDENTS
Locally Tax-Aide offers free in-person tax preparation to residents of Clinton and Essex Counties to taxpayers with low to moderate income.
Because of the complexity of the U.S. tax code, many taxpayers overpay their taxes or turn to paid tax services they cannot afford.
Some may forgo filing their taxes and miss out on the credits and deductions they’ve earned because they are unable to pay for assistance.
“Even if they come to the class just to learn how to do their own taxes and feel more comfortable with that, we are even okay with that,” Johnson said.
“We are offering this year an online portion, so if you can’t be in person, you can join us online. You just have to get in contact with us, and we’ll send you the link to join it the day that we have the class. If you can’t join it on the day, we’re also offering to record the classes so you can go back and watch them after.
“We’re trying to adjust, and I know people have some fears of computers. We are trying to make it as easier as possible for anybody who might be interested in helping others in the community.”
To learn about all the volunteer opportunities, contact local representatives at 518- 314-9762 or email taxaideclintoncounty@gmail.com AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in coordination with the IRS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.