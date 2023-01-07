PLATTSBURGH — If you are one of the many Clinton County residents who need help with your tax return, free tax preparation once again is available from AARP Foundation Tax-Aide’s IRS trained and certified volunteers.
Last year, 844 residents received help preparing and filing their taxes. This year, the volunteers hope to help even more people receive the refunds they deserve.
IRS certified volunteers will be providing assistance by appointment only, at the Clinton County Senior Center, 5139 North Catherine Street, Plattsburgh on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.
To receive help, it’s as easy as picking up the phone to schedule an appointment by dialing 518-314-9762.
Leave a message and your call will be returned. Appointment scheduling begins on January 9th with appointments starting the week of February 6 through April 13.
“Last year, $1,199,294 million was returned in the form of tax credits and refunds to people who need it most in our community,” Carrie Johnson, district coordinator for AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program, said.
“Part of the mission of AARP Foundation is to end senior poverty by helping older adults build economic opportunities. We hope that individuals, families, and seniors will take advantage of this free help and call 518-314-9762 to schedule an appointment.”
The tax service is open to area residents of all ages who meet eligibility guidelines.
AARP membership is not required. More information is available by emailing taxclintoncounty@gmail.com
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is the nation’s largest volunteer-based free tax preparation service. Volunteers are trained and IRS-certified every year to ensure they understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code. Tax-Aide provides tax preparation assistance services nationwide.
For more information about AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, including what type of service is available where, and which documents you need to file your taxes, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide.
