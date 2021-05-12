PLATTSBURGH – Roan Yellowthorn's introspective sophomore studio recording, “Another Life,” drops Friday on streaming platforms.
The Plattsburgh-based singer-songwriter duo of Jackie McLean (lead vocals) and Shawn Strack (percussion) recorded the Blue Élan Records' project in February 2020, but held it back because of well, everything.
The concept behind the release was other lives, imagined lives, parallel lives, past lives.
“A lot of the songs tie back to the idea of either memories or dreams,” McLean said.
The 11-track disc was recorded at Kaleidoscope Sound in Union City, NJ with producer John Agnello (Alvvays, Dinosaur Jr, Kurt Vile, and Waxahatchee).
“He's done a lot of amazing indie albums,” she said.
“We got really close while we were doing this together. We still talk all the time. He's kind of like a family member now. It's really sweet.”
KALEIDOSCOPE SOUND
McLean started writing lyrics in 2019, and the songs were recorded in nine days at Kaleidoscope Sound.
The album was engineered by Jeremy Delaney and features musicians – Jesske Hume (bass), Emil Amos (guitar), Andy Burton (piano, keyboard, mellotron, continuum, keyboard strings), and Mary Lattimore (harp).
McLean and Strack self-produced their debut album, “Indigo,” also released on Blue Élan Records in 2018.
“This was kind of our first experience completely handing the reigns over to someone who knew what they were doing from the indie world,” she said.
“We really trusted him and his ideas. He was really very easy to talk with about what we wanted and what we were envisioning.”
McLean described the recording process as "very smooth, enjoyable and just so much fun."
McLean documented their process in her column for Atwood Magazine.
“We were supposed to do one video for this album, but we ended up doing some extras ones,” she said.
“The one facilitated by our label was 'Acid Trip.' That video was really fun to do because we worked remotely with a director (Jake Bradbury) who was based in LA."
Through conversations, Bradbury came up with a plot for the first track, created story boards and equipment spreadsheets.
Plattsburgh resident Matt Hall was part of the New Year's Eve shoot at North Country Creamery in Keeseville.
“They have a tiny house on the field, and they were super nice and they set up a fire in there for us," McLean said.
"So, we had a place to go warm up.”
In the video, childhood relics – teddy bear, old guitar, necklace and photographs – disappear into flames.
“The idea is rebirth,” she said.
“It was fitting to do it on New Year's Eve because the past year has been so difficult that the act of throwing old things in the fire felt really nice.”
The song's potent lyrics recall coming-of-age.
“Where you break free of the chains of the past and try to walk forward into the future,” she said.
VIDEO ADVENTURES
The equipment rental spanned an extra day, which the duo made the most of by shooting a video for Track 3, “Little Love.”
“It's about an abortion that I had a long time ago when I was in college,” she said.
“I really wanted to make some sort of video for it.”
Camera and lights were setup in their basement with a black backdrop.
McLean sang the poignant song five different times with a dress change each time.
Cool effects were added to the black-and-white video edited by a Blue Élan staffer.
“'Little Love,' it's kind of remembering the experience of a relationship that ended and also a pregnancy that ended along with it and processing the feelings that came from that,” McLean said.
“I think sometimes it takes me a while to write about things, especially if they are intense.”
These events happened a decade ago, and it took her that long to have enough space from it to be able to write the song.
“But for me, writing about experiences really helps me to move through them and process them,” she said.
In “Vampire,” McLean pulls the cloak off of people who suck away another person's energy, lifeblood.
In the video, the character's fearful frenzy is spliced with silent horror film footage from “Nosferatu.”
“We also did that with Matt Hall,” she said.
AUSSIE ADMIRER
Plans are in the works for a video for Track 2, “Stranger,” her homage to Alex Cameron, an Australian sonic cross between David Bowie and Lou Reed, and his song, "Stranger's Kiss."
“I've loved his songs for years,” she said.
“When I was writing this album, I really tried to write songs about things in my own universe at that time.
“Since I was listening so much to his music, my daughter was into his music with me. She's 7, but she loves his music.”
Every single day, Cameron was the soundscape to their lives.
“I decided to write a portrait of him as one of the songs," McLean said.
"As I was writing it, I realized that something I admired about him was he just seems so free and uninhibited in everything that he does.
“His lyrics and the way he presents himself – he seems so un-bothered about what other people think of him.”
HARD-WON CATHARSIS
The remaining seven tracks – “Unkind,” Vikodin,” “Bloodline,” “Another Life,” “Bad Things,” “Neon Sign and “Mother” – like the others, are a testament to Agnello's aurally lush and cohesive production of McLean's compelling songs, part of her healing process from a tumultuous childhood and young adulthood.
McLean was free to put her all into stirring vocals, and Strack to massage the heartbeat of each song of the laid-back '80s-era synth, melodic, dream-popscape.
“I feel like the whole time I was writing this album, there was something that I really wanted to say,” she said.
When she finally got a handle on "Mother," she knew the album was finished.
The layered song encompasses the Earth, and its degradation, her own motherhood, and strong connection to her mother, Patrisha Shnier McLean, a photographer, of French-Canadian descent from Montreal.
McLean wrote the song, as well as most of the set, on the porch of her former Morrisonville residence.
There, she recorded an iPhone demo of the song complete with ambient birdsong and distant road traffic.
“For this album, we actually just used that original iPhone demo track,” McLean said.
“John sent her (Lattimore) the track, and she put electronic harp over it. That's the end of the album. So, that's kind of the exit. The outro for the album.”
