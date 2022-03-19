It was two years ago this weekend when the reality of COVID-19 really kicked in.
Schools closed, public places closed, sports were shut down and restaurants could only serve take-out at curbside.
Many thought the pandemic would be short lived, but here we are two years later and still in its grips.
While case counts are easing, medical officials are warning us that the pandemic is far from over.
We hold out hope that no other dangerous variants emerge to take us back to the days, only a few months ago, when COVID was rampant once again in our communities.
Health experts seem optimistic that the situation will continue to improve, and local leaders are also confident that things will pick up economically as well, especially since the border with Canada is looking like it will see steady traffic again soon.
But, as Dr. Keith Collins warns, the world has to step up to get enough vaccinations performed in underserved countries to snuff out any dangerous variants before they grow out of control.
The pandemic has been a struggle for businesses, but most have come out of COVID intact, and ready to cash in on what hopefully will be a more vibrant economic landscape.
Today in the Press-Republican, we take a look at the COVID-19 pandemic two years later with some stories about where we are with the virus, the future of border traffic, and a look at a couple businesses that managed to not only open their doors, but thrive well despite being in the middle of a pandemic.
