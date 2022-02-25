SARANAC LAKE — It seemed like all of Saranac Lake knew Logan Baugh’s name on Thursday.
The 14-year-old from Phoenix, New York got his Make-A-Wish wish to stay in an Adirondack cabin and have a pizza party at the Ice Palace granted that day, and hundreds of Saranac Lakers came out to line the sidewalks, dance in the streets and hang out of their windows on Broadway and Main Street to see him off to his party.
LOGAN ROCKS
Logan rode atop the Winter Carnival Royalty float with members of the Royal family. Gala Parade staple acts Lawn Chair Ladies and the Canoodlers led the float down the street. Fire trucks and police cars escorted the parade. Some people took time out of work and school to come cheer along the parade route.
Students from St. Bernard’s School and the Saranac Lake Central School District made posters saying “Logan rocks” and ran along the parade route, shouting Logan’s name and raising their banners.
St. Bernard’s School Principal Andrea Kilbourne-Hill said teachers taught students about the Make-A-Wish Foundation this week and spent free time making posters. Around 70 of her students were out on Thursday.
“When you’re a kid you can’t help in big ways, but you can help by making a fun sign and doing cheers,” she said.
RARE SYNDROME
The Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills the wishes of children with critical illnesses.
Logan has Dravet Syndrome — pronounced dra-vay — a rare form of epilepsy which is hard to treat. Logan’s mother, Brandi, said there are not many others around northern New York with the syndrome.
When they moved to New York from Arkansas six years ago to live closer to family, she said the move also helped get Logan closer to better treatment.
FIRST TIME IN SL
Living in the north now, Brandi said her family wanted to experience a North Country winter. This was their first time in Saranac Lake.
Brandi said it was touching to see so many people, all strangers, come out to make Logan’s day.
Logan’s brother Haden said it was the largest birthday party he’s ever seen. It was a big crowd for a small town, who all came out on a weekday with short notice to celebrate Logan.
Brandi said it’s been hard to lock down if he was excited for his trip, but on Thursday, he was waving from the Royalty float and smiling as he saw the Ice Palace sculpture.
“It was so awesome,” Brandi said.
Logan’s 14th birthday was Friday.
Blue Line Brewery owners Mark and Veronica Gillis sponsored a pizza party for Logan’s family at the Winter Carnival History Hut.
ICE MONUMENT
The Ice Palace was torn down last week because the warm weather made the ice blocks unstable and unsafe. But sculptors, slushers and other volunteers were able to build an ice monument — a tall decorative wall of ice blocks.
Winter Carnival Queen Martha Watts worked in a snowstorm Wednesday afternoon to add slush sculptures of a pegasus and a loon. Ice carvers carved Logan’s name from ice blocks recycled from the DeLorean sculpture.
PARADE OF HAPPINESS
The joy the town imparted to Logan spilled out through the streets.
Store owners stood in their windows or on their porches and waved. Pedestrians were swept up in a wave of excitement as the parade passed by.
Truck drivers making deliveries through town did double-takes as they came upon crowds of children holding signs and chanting on street intersections. As they realized what was going on, their surprise turned to joy and they joined in, honking their horns at the childrens’ request and seeing the delight on their faces.
By the village making a special day for Logan, Logan brought a special day to Saranac Lake.
