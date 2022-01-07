ELIZABETHTOWN — Chilly weather and strong breezes did not hamper approximately 50 citizens who felt strongly that the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to interrupt the democratic process of electing the nation’s leader should not be forgotten.
The peaceful demonstration in front of the Essex County Government Center was the antithesis of the mob action which transpired exactly a year prior.
‘THE VOTERS DECIDE’
According to a press release from the organizers, “Exactly one year after the deadly attack in Washington DC, Americans of all backgrounds held peaceful vigils to say: ‘In America, the voters decide the outcome of elections’”.
Locally organized by John Brown Lives! and Un!te The North Country, citizens gathered along the sidewalk in front of the Essex County Courthouse to participate in “ A Vigil for Democracy: Remembrance and Action.” The two organizations consider themselves as nonpartisan organizations promoting citizen engagement for progressive social change and equity and justice.
While some held brightly-colored signs expressing their wishes for the ideals of democracy, others waved American flags.
Heather Lamb hoisted a sign stating, “1-6-21, Day of Infamy” which paralleled the
appellation applied to the attack on Pearl Harbor.
“I am here today because our country came under attack by the Republican Party which had planned and executed an insurrection and violent attack in the United States of America to overthrow a fair and free election to suit their purposes,” Lamb said.
Steve Bowers, attired in a somewhat ersatz Santa outfit and sporting his genuine long grey beard raised a, “Let’s go Brandon,” sign, a phrase which has come to signify anti-President Joe Biden sentiments.
“I’m doing a counter protest because people got bent out of shape. If our democracy has been threatened by 2,000 lunatics then we are in worse shape than we thought,” expressed Bowers.
SHOWING OUR PATRIOTISM
The peacefulness of the event was demonstrated by Bowers chatting with Bob Harsh who carried a sign stating, “Democracy, Live and let Live” sentiments. The two could be found amicably chatting about their knee and joint replacements and how thankful they are to live in the US.
Sandra Weber proudly waved an American flag. She half-joked when she said, “It’s a beautiful day to be outside” and then added, “It’s also a day to be showing our patriotism for our country and democracy.”
Aisha Cameron and Devin Thapaliya came up from Paradox and displayed a sign which said, “Reject lies and violence, Facts and Truth=Democracy.” According to Cameron they came “to stand up for democracy and what happened last year should not happen again.”
Email Alvin Reiner at: rondackrambler@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.