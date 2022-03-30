PLATTSBURGH — The phenomenal Canadian vocalist Dawn Tyler Watson racked an achievement of a lifetime while things were locked down north of the border.
“Mad Love” snagged the best Blues Album category in the 49th Juno Awards in 2020.
“The Juno’s are like a Grammy, basically a Canadian Grammy,” Watson said.
“Yeah, it’s pretty cool. I’m pretty excited about that. So that happened during the pandemic. It was funny when the pandemic hit I was on my way to the Juno’s.”
The ceremony venue was at the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan on March 15, 2020.
“I was supposed to perform there, and it’s a whole week. I was on my way there, when the pandemic had just started. I think it was March 13, I was flying to Saskatoon, where it was held because it moves every year. It’s in a different city.
“I got a call from my publicist saying “Hey, I would hold off. I’m not telling what to do, but I would hold off on getting on that plane because there are rumors going around.’”
Watson delayed her morning flight to a noon flight.
Her publicist called her back.
“She said, ‘Yeah, listen, it’s canceled,’” Watson said.
“I said, ‘Oh, my God, no. I had an outfit made, the whole kit, walk the red carpet, the press opportunities and everything. That kind of sucked.
“But when they called me, and it was a few months later because they delayed everything, of course. Nobody knew what to do. They gave them out in the summer, and they were doing it virtually and I found out I won. So that was fun. I have to get another nomination, so I can walk the red carpet though. No pressure.”
COVID PIVOT
At first, Watson was in shock during pandemic lockdown 2020.
“Next, I was like in vacation mode,” she said.
“Although all this crap was going on, I was like now I have to stop traveling, booking, gigging, rehearsing. Everything just kind of stopped, so it was a good chance for me to rest. Then, I did as all musicians did. I did a few online concerts.”
Watson upped her teaching as a vocal coach.
“I was able to do more of that and do that on Zoom,” she said.
“I got used to using the Zoom platform, you know, as many of us did. I did my best.”
Lockdowns and openings fluctuated in Canada.
“We opened up, and then we closed down and then we opened for another wave,” she said.
“I hoping it’s over, but hey, what do we know?”
Watson is writing her next album with the Ben Racine Band.
“I would assume, hopefully, start work on that in the fall because now of course it’s summer and we’re actually getting things gigs, which is great,” she said.
“So things are opening up, and we’re getting some gigs. So it’s hard to do anything right now. Some people got really creative and started writing, writing, writing, writing. I was a bit too stunned and numb for that. It took awhile for me. I started writing, and I’m still in the midst of writing.”
Watson really missed her friends and fans south of the border.
“I’m super excited to come back,” she said.
“I can’t wait for Saturday night because Plattsburgh’s got a really big place in my heart. And of course, there’s Laura (Carbone). She is one of my good friends. She grew to be a really good friend because of her support of the blues and her philanthropy around that and just her sheer determination to bring the best of the blues up to Plattsburgh.
“It’s just incredible what she’s been able to do, what the Plattsburgh Blues & Jazz has been able to do as far as caliber of musicians. So, I cannot wait to see all of my friends.”
Email Robin Caudell:
Twitter:@RobinCaudell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.