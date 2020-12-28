PLATTSBURGH – It's the season for hearty fare such as buckwheat flour cakes.
Local cooks can try the rare recipe of Huldah Fisher Miner.
“It's actually in a little booklet that was published,” Amy Bedard, librarian at the William H. Miner Agricultural Research Institute in Chazy, said.
“There's a copyright on it, and it is stamped Jan. 2, 1923. The booklet is called 'Buckwheat Flour.' Inside there are two recipes by Aunt Huldah. The first one is 'Aunt Huldah's Recipe for Potato Yeast for Buckwheat Cakes.' The other one is 'Aunt Huldah's Recipe for Buckwheat Batter.'
CHAZY KIN
When William H. Miner was orphaned as a boy, his Uncle John and Aunt Huldah Miner adopted him.
“He came to live here in Chazy with them,” Bedard said.
“John was a farmer. He had a 144-acre farm where Miner Institute is today, and where William Miner (1862-1930) had built Heart's Delight Farm on. It was bequeathed to William when Uncle John passed.”
John was born in 1826 and raised in Chazy.
The future railroad industrialist, inventor and philanthropist was born in Juneau, Wisconsin.
“His mother passed away when he was 4, and his father, a few years later,” Bedard said.
“His father had remarried and after the father passed away, his stepmother decided it would be better for him to come and live with his aunt and uncle. She returned home to Ireland.”
William had an older sister, Jottie.
“She's impressive in her own right,” Bedard said.
“I believe she was 41 when she became a doctor. She was already married. She was about 18 or 19 when their father passed away.”
CHICAGO SUCCESS
It was in Chicago that William met and married Alice Emma Trainer in June 1885.
Trainer was born on Sept. 23, 1863, in Goderich, Ontario, according to the Alice T. Miner Museum website.
“No surprise, then, that Chicago should also be home to William H. Miner, a young man looking to make his way in the world. Like Alice, William was orphaned as a child, and at the age of 10 moved to Chazy, New York, to live with his Uncle John and Aunt Huldah Miner. Here William absorbed the values of hard work, thrift, and honesty that he would always associate with country life.
“At 18, he headed for Lafayette, Indiana, home of his sister, Jottie, and her husband, John Mitchell, an employee of the Wabash Railroad. Will, too, went to work for the Wabash, learning through apprenticeship about the design and construction of railroad cars and their components.
“Within 10 years, he had received his first patent for a piece of railroad gear, the Miner Tandem Draft Rigging, and was working for the Hutchins Refrigerator Car Company in Chicago.”
After his success in Chicago, William returned with deep pockets to Chazy.
LASTING LEGACIES
The philanthropist founded the Chazy Rural Central School and Physician's Hospital now the University of Vermont Health Network-Champlain Valley Physician's Hospital.
Miner established Heart's Delight Farm on his family homestead.
“This is the only recipe that either of us (Ellen Adams, museum director) have ever come across from William Miner,” Bedard said.
“And of course at the end it does say, serve with Heart's Delight Maple Syrup.”
