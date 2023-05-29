There is a proliferation of Hometown Heroes banners, honoring those who served in the eras of World War II and of later conflicts, decorating our communities and paying homage to those who were willing to serve in war and peace, and in some cases give their lives to protect our country and its values.
However, there are few, and understandingly so, visages of those who served in the US Civil War. Photography was still in its infancy and was considered a luxury for many families. In addition, the armed forces did not regularly take portraits of the men and women on a regular basis upon their enlistment.
Two Civil War veteran banners that are the exception are the banners featuring Samuel West of Reber and Martin VanBuren MacDougal of Elizabethtown.
SAMUEL A. WEST
Samuel A. West was a member of the 38th NY Volunteers, Company K. The regiment left New York on June 19, 1861 and served in many locations with other units. These included: Washington, D. C, with the 2d Brigade; 3d Division, Army of Northeastern Virginia; Howard’s Brigade, Division of Potomac Sedgwick’s Brigade, Heintzelman’s Division, Army of the Potomac; 2d, Birney’s, Brigade, 3d, Hamilton’s, Division, 3d Corps, Army of the Potomac.
West was honorably discharged and mustered out, under Col. James C. Strong, June 22, 1863, at East New York. During its service, the regiment lost by death or killed in action 3 officers and 56 enlisted men.
Samuel’s brother, Darwin Alpolus West, was a member of Co. F of the 118th New York Infantry Regiment which was known as “The Adirondack Regiment.” The unit saw service along the Atlantic Coast in the Department of Virginia before transferring to the Army of the James in 1864. The latter was engaged in the Overland Campaign and the subsequent siege of Petersburg. The regiment lost 6 officers and 93 enlisted men killed or mortally wounded and 188 enlisted men died of disease or other causes. Darwin West died in Portsmith, VA on October 31, 1863.
MARTIN VANBUREN MACDOUGAL
Martin VanBuren MacDougal is the great grandfather of Janet MacDougal Cross who serves as the Elizabethtown historian. Martin was born April 17, 1841 and died May 25, 1916 and is buried in Elizabethtown’s Riverside Cemetery.
Janet M. Cross submitted the following: Martin had been trained by and worked with his father as a tanner. At age 20, in May of 1861, he enlisted in the first call-up for volunteers for the Civil War in Elizabethtown.
MacDougal served in Company K 38th NY infantry. The unit participated in the battles of 1st Bull Run, Yorktown, Williamsburgh, Fredericksburgh, Chancellorsville, and the Wilderness. He was hit in the shoulder by a spent ball and discharged in June of 1863 shortly after being promoted to full corporal.
In December of 1863, MacDougal re-enlisted and was promoted to Sergeant in the 4th NY Co. K Heavy artillery and received a $350 bounty. He was wounded in the leg at the battle of Petersburgh. Surgeons wanted to amputate the leg on the field but he refused, survived, but walked with a limp for the rest of his life. He was discharged due to the disability in 1865.
FAMILIES STAYED CONNECTED
After returning to Elizabethtown, MacDougal married, raised two sons and built the house where Janet M. Cross now lives. He worked for the Marks family for many years as a caretaker.
MacDougal became an original member of the Samuel Dwyer Post of the American Legion. Samuel Dwyer had commanded MacDougal’s regiment and died in the war.
A flag that was made by the ladies of Elizabethtown and sent with Company K to battle was returned wrapping the body of Samuel Dwyer when he was returned to Elizabethtown and now belongs to the Adirondack History Museum.
The West and MacDougal families remained friends throughout their lifetimes as did Janet MacDougal’s grandfather and Samuel West’s son.
