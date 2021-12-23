PLATTSBURGH – Artist Patricia Downs racked a trio of 2021 solo exhibitions at Chapter One Coffee and Tea, the Strand Center for the Arts and City Well.
Three of her works, “Ulcerative Geodes,” “Midnight” and “Fluctuating Blues” can be viewed through December 31 at the Annual Holidays Members Show in the Strand Center Gallery, 23 Brinkerhoff St., Plattsburgh.
The exhibition features painting, drawing, photography, jewelry, sculpture, fiber, ceramics, stained glass, bead weaving, printmaking, mixed media and woodwork.
Featured artists include Downs, Herb Carpenter, John Cullen, Ann Pember, Suzanne Doin, Sandy Fox, Judy Guglielmo, Marilyn Kretser, Douglas Wooser, Wind Sop, Ed Rice, Kim Berg, William Leege, Jennifer L. Ashline, Anne Bailey, Charlene Newman, Darlene Cullen, Bill Crosby, Ian Burcroff, Dick Brogowski, Jim Kobak, Renee Gifford, Ron Nolland, Bob Lange, Michael LaFontaine, Emily Latour, Angela Nephew and Eric Timmerman.
ULCERATIVE GEODE
For “Ulcerative Geode,” Downs was creatively in a deep valley, body and mind.
“I felt like I had no inspiration, motivation or energy to create,” she said.
“I didn't feel well physically either. I felt like my insides were betraying me. The spark came to start this from the curiosity to experiment with materials and process.”
Her idea stemmed from a what-if question.
“What if I began this piece by creating a grid-shape armature like a skeleton for the piece out of wire?” she said.
“So, I made this skeleton supporting the sculptural structure from the inside then I wove strips of fabric between the bars of the grid.”
When the grid was completely covered, Downs crocheted fabric strips into protuberations.
“Then, I kind of pushed and pulled and warped and sculpted the whole piece into a shape that felt right,” she said.
“That's like the big red one with these odd protruding forms coming off of it.”
MIDNIGHT
“Midnight” was was initially inspired by the fabric.
“I loved this deep dark blue of the material,” she said.
“I used the wire-grid armature technique and wove strips of this dark blue fabric between the bars of the grid. Then, I warped the wire beneath it to create the desired shape and crocheted protrusions coming off it in that same dark blue material. That was inspired basically entirely by the color, texture and the feeling of the material itself.”
FLUCTUATING BLUES
Once again, Downs was inspired by the fabric and her emotional state while making it.
“I was feeling like my mood was fluctuating from just okay to really low but also very anxious,” she said.
“I wanted to depict this in a shape. So, I started off with a piece of driftwood for a more natural look. Then I crocheted off it with a blue cotton strip fabric in a zigzagging pattern.
"Then, I used other colors of blue fabric strips to crochet curving zigzagging lines down the length of the piece overlapping each other. So the overall effect was this kind of chaotic, zigzagging overlapping series of lines on a blue field.”
BACKSTORY
A Plattsburgh native, Downs has loved creating her whole life, according to a Strand press release.
As far back as she can remember, she was digging through the art cabinet in the kitchen and finding materials she could transform into art projects.
But she was never satisfied with drawing and painting. She wanted to "make things."
In high school, she reconnected with her love of creating artwork and decided to build a portfolio to apply for art school, eventually settling on the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City.
While there, Downs created a body of work based on the assignments given, but it wasn’t until she took her first abstract sculpture class that she got obsessed.
From Fall 2017 through Spring 2019, she spent all her energy making sculptures, collages, and mixed media pieces.
Her college experience culminated in her senior thesis project, a massive fiber sculpture, titled “Paralyzed in the Deep Dark.”
WORKING ARTIST
Downs lives and works here where she’s building a substantial body of work in mixed, recycled media and mixed fibers.
Currently, she is creating sculptural wall hangings through processes like crocheting, weaving, knotting, and sewing.
This fall, she taught a soft sculpture class at the Strand.
In her artist statement, Downs writes:
"I combine processes often thought of as 'domestic' or 'feminine' work with contemporary art making. I combine the ideas of craft, skill, utilitarian process, and abstract art.
"I am actively trying to reduce the stigma around craft processes by showing what’s possible with exploration and experimentation with craft methods and mediums.
"I am not making a quilt or crocheting a potholder, but I am honoring traditions while elevating the processes to fine art.”
“Between Layers and Stitches” was the title of her solo fiber art exhibition at the Strand.
“I try to use mostly entirely recycle materials,” Downs said.
“That's a big thing for me. I try to create a pretty zero waste studio practice. I save all my fabric scraps from pieces, and I use them in other pieces.”
