A sign of mutual support during last days of Lent

PHOTO PROVIDED(L-R): The Rev. Gregory R. Huth, pastor, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer; Robert Harsh, president, Plattsburgh Protestant Campus Ministry; Mary Skillan, Roman Catholic Chaplain at SUNY Plattsburgh; and the Rev. Kevin McEwen, pastor, St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Parish; at the transferal of funds from the defunct PPCM tothe Blessed John XXIII Newman Center.