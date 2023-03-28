PLATTSBURGH — As the battle against tobacco products rages on, those who seek to promote healthy lifestyles are fighting as hard as ever as they face new and old problems.
With an aim of targeting especially addictive tobacco products, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has proposed a flavor ban on all tobacco products, including methol.
SMOKE AND VAPE FREE SPACES
More than 80% of youth who have ever tried tobacco started with a flavored product, the industry says, making kids a prime market.
AliceElizabeth Ladue is the Reality Check coordinator from Tobacco Free Clinton, Franklin and Essex Counties that works to educate youth and the general public about the dangers of tobacco.
Every day is a challenge.
“Reality Check is a youth-led and adult supported program in New York State that is interested in mobilizing young people against the tobacco industry,” Ladue said.
“We’re all about educating our community and doing our best to make happy, safe and healthy places in our community that are smoke and vape free.”
TO EDUCATE OTHERS
Lauren Gilbert, Tessa Coleman and Peyton Dominy are three of the youth leaders within the program. Gilbert and Coleman both attend Plattsburgh High School and Dominy attends Beekmantown High School.
“I’m part of Reality Check because I wanted to educate myself more about tobacco, the industry and what it does to us… I also just wanted to educate many people around me and my family because there’s many smokers in my family,” Gilbert said.
“I joined because I support the cause and what we stand for. I also really appreciate that it’s a youth led group, allowing us to have a say in decisions in things that we do,” Coleman said.
“I like how we go out and educate communities and people respectfully, understanding people’s boundaries, and we do not force our beliefs on anyone.”
“I’m a part of Reality Check because I want to help people understand what they’re putting into their body with the tobacco,” Dominy said.
CIGARETTES DOWN, VAPES UP
These young women may have not used tobacco or nicotine products themselves, but they are reminded of the tobacco industry’s presence in their schools almost every day.
While the days of combustible tobacco may be dwindling, a second wave of nicotine addictions is supplied by discrete devices that are less harsh on the throat and don’t smell like your traditional tobacco products.
“When the cigarette rates went down, the industry came up with something new. They had to make sure that they weren’t losing their customers,” Ladue said.
When vaping products hit the market hard in 2015, people became, “interested in the fruity or minty flavors or the menthol, and they end up becoming addicted because there’s such a high concentration of nicotine in these products,” she said.
“We have a new generation of addicted tobacco users… 25.6% of high school students use any tobacco product, but 22.5% of those are e-cigarette use,” Ladue said, according to the New York State Department of Health.
VAPE DETECTORS
Dominy said in her school they have implemented vape detectors in the bathrooms and when set off, alert the main office.
“Once they get the notification, they immediately go to that bathroom and any people who are either in that bathroom or by the sink area all have to get searched to see if they have vapes on them,” she said.
There is a discipline system in place depending on if this is the students first offense or a repeat offense. However, they do have a counselor at the school to help these students through what is most likely an addiction, Ladue said.
Coleman said her school doesn’t have these detectors, so it’s easier for students to get away with vaping in the restroom. “A lot of our bathrooms are often shut down due to trying to clear smoke and certain scents out of them,” she said.
“Another big issue that we’ve had recently is kids setting off the smoke detectors and causing emergency fire drills because they’ve been smoking too much,” she said. “I see it happening in classrooms with kids hiding vapes in their sleeves… I’ve personally had smoke blown in my face before.”
TARGETED COMMUNITIES
Gilbert said she only feels comfortable going to the nurses office bathroom nowadays due to the overwhelming fruity or menthol smell from the vapes, which makes her stomach hurt. She also said she doesn’t want to get in trouble if other kids are using while she’s in there.
“If menthol and other flavors were no longer available, less youth would try nicotine products and become addicted,” Coleman said.
It’s not just the youths who are targeted by the tobacco and nicotine industry. Black communities and the LGBTQIA+ community in the United States are vigorously marketed toward, especially when it comes to menthol.
“When added to tobacco, menthol desensitizes receptors in the airways that are responsible for sensing nicotine irritation, which allows more smoke into the lungs causing more tar and toxic chemicals to build up,” Coleman said.
Plus, it’s that much more difficult to stop smoking menthol cigarettes because of its anesthetic properties, cooling the throat making nicotine easier to inhale, she noted.
Individuals in the LGBTQIA+ community are more likely to use menthol products compared to non-mentholated products, and they’re two times as likely to use menthol compared to those who do not consider themselves a part of the community, Ladue noted.
MENTHOL USE UP
The numbers speak for themselves.
“In 1952, 5 percent of African American adult smokers used menthol, only 5. Go to 1968 and it’s 14 percent, in 1976 it’s 44 percent and in 2006 it’s 82 percent,” Ladue said.
“Menthol use has increased incredibly and this is due to larger advertising in those communities, more shelf space in most stores and more discounts in those communities.”
“Eighty-six percent of Black smokers use menthol cigarettes versus only 36 percent of white smokers, and that difference exists for a reason,” Ladue said.
The NAACP issued a statement calling for a menthol ban, saying, “It’s about time we prioritize the health and well-being of African Americans.”
