PLATTSBURGH — Once upon a time, way before podcasts, radio attracted and compelled people to gather and listen.
The Adirondack Regional Theatre aims to transport audiences to the Golden Age of American radio with its version of "It's A Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play" Friday evening at the Strand Center Theatre in Plattsburgh.
EXCELLENT EIGHT
Eight limber actors will portray all the citizens of Bedford Falls.
The production stars Bill and Brenda McColgan as Jake Laurents and Sally Applewhite.
Also appearing are ART favorites Dana Berry as Lana Sherwood, Neil Battinelli as Freddie Filmore, Gina Lindsey as Hope Merriwether, Matthew Tetreault as Goodman Ace, Andrew Duchame, as Harry “Jazzbo” Heywood, Ben Blaise as Jonathan Coleman, Chris Sarkis as Wally Litzer and Justin Ihne as Dayton Parker, a Foley sound effects artist.
“It's a nice little twist on the story 'It's A Wonderful Life,'” Tom Lavin, director, said.
“It exposes our audience to something that many have seen which is what it was like to gather around a radio and listen to plays.
“It becomes challenging for our actors because in the case of certain actors, they might be playing seven or eight different characters throughout the course of the show.”
The radio play is a challenge for the entire cast.
“Kind of the star of our show in a lot of ways is going to be our Foley artist, which is the person who makes all the sound effects live in front of the audience,” Lavin said.
“He has a wind machine that he uses. Cornflakes when people are supposedly walking through snow. That is something you don't get to see anymore the way it's created. Today a lot of sound effects are a push of a button.”
The premise of the show is that it takes place in 1946 at a radio studio, WART, in Plattsburgh.
“The idea is our actors play actors that are Hollywood people at that time who come into this radio station and read the parts for the show,” Lavin said.
“Back then, you would gather around a microphone and read out of the script.”
LIVE MUSIC
Mounting the production at the Strand Center Theatre adds ambiance and cachet to the story.
“What we are doing, prior to us actually starting the show, we're going to be having a holiday Christmas song sing-along with the music director (Chris Sarkis) for our show. He will be playing the Wurlitzer organ there at the Strand. We're encouraging the audience to sing Christmas carols with the music director and also the stage manager (“John Coleman” Ben Blaise) of the show. He is going to play the organ before the show, and during the show he will play the Steinway piano up on stage. There will be the incidental music between scenes. There's a couple of old-time radio jingles.”
NIMBLE THESPIANS
In this show, actors have a script in front of them but will be playing five different characters.
“So I've got to remember that voice I used the last time I went up to be Character A, so I don't use that voice for Character B,” Lavin said.
“The stress level is somewhat reduced in the sense that you are not memorizing or you don't have to memorize.
“But at the same time, you are playing a whole bunch of different people, so you got a lot of things going on in your mind as opposed to just playing one character.”
CHRISTMAS FANTASY
There are several versions of this radio play available including Joe Landry's version adapted from the short story and booklet, “The Greatest Gift,” by Philip Van Doren Stern.
“This one, the subplot is a very superficial one,' Lavin said.
“It's just these famous actors coming in, and then playing these different parts. Our George and our Mary are George and Mary all the way through.”
This is another interactive show but not as audience participatory as the come-in-costume-leave-the-props-at-home “Rocky Horror Show,” which ART staged at the Strand back in October.
With ART's latest show, a Greatest Generation Christmas fantasy whiteouts a '70s glam-rock freak show.
“We are inviting the audience at the Strand to become the the radio audience to sing-along and applaud and all that good stuff,” Lavin said.
